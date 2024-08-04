Nature One 2024: Die schönsten Bilder vom Festival auf der Pydna

Trotz Regen und Matsch begeisterte die Nature One 2024 etliche Besucher: Laut Veranstalter I-Motion feierten etwa 50.000 Menschen zur Musik von Lilly Palmer, Sara Landy oder Alle Farben. Es hätten mehr sein sollen, aber 10.000 weitere Menschen konnten trotz Ticket nicht aufs Gelände. Wie gut die Stimmung bei denen war, die es geschafft haben, zeigt unsere Fotostrecke.

Nature One 2024

Nature One 2024 Foto: Kevin Rühle/Kevin Ruehle

22 Floors, insgesamt 350 DJs: Die Nature One ist eines der größten Festivals für elektronische Musik in Deutschland. So farbenfroh und atmosphärisch war es dieses Jahr:

Nature One 2024 Kevin Rühle/Kevin Ruehle

