SV Windhagen
2. Spieltag in der Fußball-Bezirksliga Ost
SV Windhagen: Job – Besart Ahmetaj, Hilbers, Schmidt, Alexander Alt – Jonas Walter, Morina – Lahme (82. Feldens), Berghoff (90. Hartung), Klockner (69. Schlösser) – Grau.
SG Wallmenroth: Platte – Lück, Tim Fischbach, Kevin Fischbach, Grossert – Jouni, Plath, Franken (86. Leis), Zimmermann (80. Jashari) – El Hassan (75. Marcel Müller), Mertens.
Schiedsrichter: Manuel Mück (Arzheim). – Zuschauer: 90.
Tore: 1:0 Leon Klockner (49.), 2:0 Dardan Morina (52.),
Vorkommnis: Rote Karte für Tim Lück (SG Wallmenroth) wegen „Notbremse“ (84.).