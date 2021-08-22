SV Windhagen

2. Spieltag in der Fußball-Bezirksliga Ost

SG Wallmenroth/Scheuerfeld 2:0 (0:0)

SV Windhagen: Job – Besart Ahmetaj, Hilbers, Schmidt, Alexander Alt – Jonas Walter, Morina – Lahme (82. Feldens), Berghoff (90. Hartung), Klockner (69. Schlösser) – Grau.

SG Wallmenroth: Platte – Lück, Tim Fischbach, Kevin Fischbach, Grossert – Jouni, Plath, Franken (86. Leis), Zimmermann (80. Jashari) – El Hassan (75. Marcel Müller), Mertens.

Schiedsrichter: Manuel Mück (Arzheim). – Zuschauer: 90.

Tore: 1:0 Leon Klockner (49.), 2:0 Dardan Morina (52.),

Vorkommnis: Rote Karte für Tim Lück (SG Wallmenroth) wegen „Notbremse“ (84.).