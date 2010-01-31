|Rang
|Name
|Rebounds pro Spiel
|1.
|Dwight Howard (Orlando Magic)
|13,3
|2.
|Joakim Noah (Chicago Bulls)
|12,2
|3.
|Marcus Camby (Los Angeles Clippers)
|12,0
|4.
|Kevin Love (Minnesota Timberwolves)
|11,9
|5.
|Zach Randolph (Memphis Grizzlies)
|11,6
|6.
|David Lee (New York Knicks)
|11,5
|7.
|Chris Bosh (Toronto Raptors)
|11,3
|8.
|Gerald Wallace (Charlotte Bobcats)
|11,0
|9.
|Pau Gasol (Los Angeles Lakers)
|10,9
|10.
|Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs)
|10,7
|10.
|Carlos Boozer (Utah Jazz)
|10,7
|12.
|Brendan Haywood (Washington Wizards)
|10,5
|13.
|Andrew Bogut (Milwaukee Bucks)
|10,3
|14.
|Lamar Odom (Los Angeles Lakers)
|9,9
|15.
|Al Jefferson (Minnesota Timberwolves)
|9,8
|15.
|Emeka Okafor (New Orleans Hornets)
|9,8
|17.
|Marc Gasol (Memphis Grizzlies)
|9,7
|18.
|Troy Murphy (Indiana Pacers)
|9,6
|18.
|Al Horford (Atlanta Hawks)
|9,6
|20.
|Samuel Dalembert (Philadelphia 76ers)
|9,5
|21.
|Brook Lopez (New Jersey Nets)
|9,3
|22.
|Ben Wallace (Detroit Pistons)
|9,2
|22.
|Kenyon Martin (Denver Nuggets)
|9,2
|24.
|Chris Kaman (Los Angeles Clippers)
|9,1
|25.
|Antawn Jamison (Washington Wizards)
|8,9
|26.
|Jason Thompson (Sacramento Kings)
|8,8
|26.
|Luis Scola (Houston Rockets)
|8,8
|28.
|Greg Oden (Portland Trail Blazers)
|8,5
|28.
|Erick Dampier (Dallas Mavericks)
|8,5
|30.
|Josh Smith (Atlanta Hawks)
|8,4
|30.
|Kendrick Perkins (Boston Celtics)
|8,4
Aus unserem Archiv
Rebounds Leader
