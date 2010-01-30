40.000
Aus unserem Archiv

Rebounds Leader

Rebounds Leader

RangNameRebounds pro Spiel
1.Dwight Howard (Orlando Magic) 13,2
2.Joakim Noah (Chicago Bulls) 12,2
3.Marcus Camby (Los Angeles Clippers) 12,0
4.Kevin Love (Minnesota Timberwolves) 11,9
5.Zach Randolph (Memphis Grizzlies) 11,6
5.David Lee (New York Knicks) 11,6
7.Chris Bosh (Toronto Raptors) 11,3
8.Gerald Wallace (Charlotte Bobcats) 11,0
9.Pau Gasol (Los Angeles Lakers) 10,9
10.Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs) 10,7
10.Carlos Boozer (Utah Jazz) 10,7
12.Brendan Haywood (Washington Wizards) 10,5
13.Andrew Bogut (Milwaukee Bucks) 10,2
14.Lamar Odom (Los Angeles Lakers) 9,9
15.Al Jefferson (Minnesota Timberwolves) 9,8
15.Emeka Okafor (New Orleans Hornets) 9,8
17.Al Horford (Atlanta Hawks) 9,7
18.Troy Murphy (Indiana Pacers) 9,6
18.Marc Gasol (Memphis Grizzlies) 9,6
20.Samuel Dalembert (Philadelphia 76ers) 9,5
21.Brook Lopez (New Jersey Nets) 9,3
22.Ben Wallace (Detroit Pistons) 9,2
22.Kenyon Martin (Denver Nuggets) 9,2
24.Chris Kaman (Los Angeles Clippers) 9,1
25.Luis Scola (Houston Rockets) 8,8
26.Erick Dampier (Dallas Mavericks) 8,6
26.Jason Thompson (Sacramento Kings) 8,6
26.Antawn Jamison (Washington Wizards) 8,6
29.Josh Smith (Atlanta Hawks) 8,5
29.Greg Oden (Portland Trail Blazers) 8,5

