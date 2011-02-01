Rebounds Leader

|Rang
|Name
|Rebounds pro Spiel
|1.
|Kevin Love (Minnesota Timberwolves)
|15,6
|2.
|Dwight Howard (Orlando Magic)
|13,6
|3.
|Zach Randolph (Memphis Grizzlies)
|13,2
|4.
|Blake Griffin (Los Angeles Clippers)
|12,7
|5.
|Reggie Evans (Toronto Raptors)
|12,1
|6.
|Joakim Noah (Chicago Bulls)
|11,7
|6.
|Andrew Bogut (Milwaukee Bucks)
|11,7
|8.
|Marcus Camby (Portland Trail Blazers)
|11,3
|9.
|Pau Gasol (Los Angeles Lakers)
|10,5
|10.
|Carlos Boozer (Chicago Bulls)
|10,2
|11.
|Emeka Okafor (New Orleans Hornets)
|10,1
|12.
|Al Horford (Atlanta Hawks)
|9,8
|13.
|David Lee (Golden State Warriors)
|9,7
|13.
|Anderson Varejao (Cleveland Cavaliers)
|9,7
|15.
|Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs)
|9,4
|15.
|Lamar Odom (Los Angeles Lakers)
|9,4
|17.
|Kris Humphries (New Jersey Nets)
|9,3
|17.
|Tyson Chandler (Dallas Mavericks)
|9,3
|19.
|Al Jefferson (Utah Jazz)
|9,0
|19.
|LaMarcus Aldridge (Portland Trail Blazers)
|9,0
|19.
|Kevin Garnett (Boston Celtics)
|9,0
|22.
|Josh Smith (Atlanta Hawks)
|8,8
|22.
|Amare Stoudemire (New York Knicks)
|8,8
|24.
|Elton Brand (Philadelphia 76ers)
|8,5
|24.
|Andris Biedrins (Golden State Warriors)
|8,5
|26.
|Luis Scola (Houston Rockets)
|8,4
|27.
|Chris Bosh (Miami Heat)
|8,2
|27.
|Udonis Haslem (Miami Heat)
|8,2
|29.
|Andray Blatche (Washington Wizards)
|8,1
|30.
|Carmelo Anthony (Denver Nuggets)
|7,9
