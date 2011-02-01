40.000
Aus unserem Archiv

Rebounds Leader

RangNameRebounds pro Spiel
1.Kevin Love (Minnesota Timberwolves) 15,6
2.Dwight Howard (Orlando Magic) 13,6
3.Zach Randolph (Memphis Grizzlies) 13,2
4.Blake Griffin (Los Angeles Clippers) 12,7
5.Reggie Evans (Toronto Raptors) 12,1
6.Joakim Noah (Chicago Bulls) 11,7
6.Andrew Bogut (Milwaukee Bucks) 11,7
8.Marcus Camby (Portland Trail Blazers) 11,3
9.Pau Gasol (Los Angeles Lakers) 10,5
10.Carlos Boozer (Chicago Bulls) 10,2
11.Emeka Okafor (New Orleans Hornets) 10,1
12.Al Horford (Atlanta Hawks) 9,8
13.David Lee (Golden State Warriors) 9,7
13.Anderson Varejao (Cleveland Cavaliers) 9,7
15.Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs) 9,4
15.Lamar Odom (Los Angeles Lakers) 9,4
17.Kris Humphries (New Jersey Nets) 9,3
17.Tyson Chandler (Dallas Mavericks) 9,3
19.Al Jefferson (Utah Jazz) 9,0
19.LaMarcus Aldridge (Portland Trail Blazers) 9,0
19.Kevin Garnett (Boston Celtics) 9,0
22.Josh Smith (Atlanta Hawks) 8,8
22.Amare Stoudemire (New York Knicks) 8,8
24.Elton Brand (Philadelphia 76ers) 8,5
24.Andris Biedrins (Golden State Warriors) 8,5
26.Luis Scola (Houston Rockets) 8,4
27.Chris Bosh (Miami Heat) 8,2
27.Udonis Haslem (Miami Heat) 8,2
29.Andray Blatche (Washington Wizards) 8,1
30.Carmelo Anthony (Denver Nuggets) 7,9

