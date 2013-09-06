DVD-Charts

40.000
Stand: 09.03.2018

PlatzVorwocheTitelVerleih
1neuOutlander – 3. Staffel [5 DVDs]Sony
22Fifty Shades of Grey – Gefährliche Liebe (Unmaskiert)Universal
31Stephen King's Es (2017)Warner Home
43Cars 3: EvolutionDisney
5neuDoctor's Diary Collection – Staffel 1-3 [6 DVDs]Universum
610Blade Runner 2049Sony
7neuGame of Thrones – 7. Staffel [4 DVDs]Warner Home
8neuGame of Thrones – 4. Staffel [5 DVDs]Warner Home
99VaianaDisney
10neuGame of Thrones – 5. Staffel [5 DVDs]Warner Home

