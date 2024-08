epa05619150 Photograph dated on 4 November 2016 of the director of women's competitions of FIFA, Swiss Tatjana Haenni, during an interview in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Tatjana said that 'women's football has many difficulties because the male football is very strong, very popular and dominates the market' and claims not to understand the absence of women in the association of the countries. She also added that the picture may change because the FIFA president, her compatriot Gianni Infantino, claims that women have more and more interference in the sport. EPA/Sebastian Meresman +++(c) dpa – Bildfunk+++ (zu dpa: «Bundesliga-Boom: Darf's auch ein bisschen schneller sein?»)

Foto: picture alliance/DPA