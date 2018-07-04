The server encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request.
Please contact the server administrator at webmaster-rzo@rhein-zeitung.net to inform them of the time this error occurred, and the actions you performed just before this error.
More information about this error may be available in the server error log.
Joachim Löw macht trotz des Vorrunden-Aus des deutschen Teams bei der Weltmeisterschaft in Russland als Fußball-Bundestrainer weiter. Was halten Sie davon?