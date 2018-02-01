Top Ten der iOS-Apps: Wie werde ich selbst zum Emoji?

Foto: Apple App-Store – dpa
Berlin (dpa-infocom) – Malen nach Zahlen, Avatare basteln, kreativ sein: Mehrere solcher Programme fürs Smartphone und Tablet sind gerade in den Top Ten der iOS-Apps zu finden.
Mit „Bitmoji“ (kostenlos) von Bitstrips können sich Chat-Fans ihren individuellen Emoji basteln. Und warum nicht mal selbst zum Comic-Avatar werden? Nutzer können sich eine neue Frisur, Nase oder Augen verpassen.
Hobby-Künstlern gefällt auch „Procreate“ (10,99 Euro) – ein anspruchsvolles Zeichen-Tool für das iPad. Die App ist für den Apple-Pencil optimiert und bietet eine breite Palette an Farben und Pinseln.
Wer sich an die Malerei erst einmal heranarbeiten will, kann dies mit „Pixel Art – Malen nach Zahlen“ (kostenlos) von Easybrain versuchen. Bei dieser App liegt der Fokus auf dem Malen als Entspannung.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|The Room: Old Sins
|Fireproof Games
|5,49
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|2,29
|7
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|8
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX INC
|0,49
|9
|iScanner – Dokumenten Scanner.
|BPMobile
|5,49
|10
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|3,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Knife Hit
|Ketchapp
|kostenlos
|2
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube: Ansehen & Entdecken
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Bitmoji
|Bitstrips
|kostenlos
|6
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Google Maps – GPS Navigation
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Splashy!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|9
|Messenger
|Facebook, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Facebook, Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|The Room: Old Sins
|Fireproof Games
|5,49
|2
|GoodNotes 4
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|5
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|6
|The House of da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|7
|WzPad für WhatsApp Pro
|Wzp Solutions Lda
|3,49
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|The Room Two
|Fireproof Games
|2,29
|10
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
Meistgeladen iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad
|Wzp Solutions Lda
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube: Ansehen & Entdecken
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Pixel Art – Malen nach Zahlen
|Easybrain
|kostenlos
|6
|Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad
|Apalon Apps
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Google Maps – GPS Navigation
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|ZDFmediathek
|ZDF
|kostenlos
|10
|Amazon
|Amazon
|kostenlos