Top Ten der iOS-Apps: Wie werde ich selbst zum Emoji?

Beim Chatten immer nur dieselben langweiligen Emojis verwenden? Nö, danke. Dank einer App können sich Nutzer individuelle Avatare basteln. Gleich mehrere kreative Programme sind gerade in den App-Charts vertreten.

«Bitmoji» in den Charts
Pimp deinen Chat: Mit «Bitmoji» können Nutzer ihr eigenes Emoji bastlen.
Foto: Apple App-Store

Berlin (dpa-infocom) – Malen nach Zahlen, Avatare basteln, kreativ sein: Mehrere solcher Programme fürs Smartphone und Tablet sind gerade in den Top Ten der iOS-Apps zu finden.

Mit „Bitmoji“ (kostenlos) von Bitstrips können sich Chat-Fans ihren individuellen Emoji basteln. Und warum nicht mal selbst zum Comic-Avatar werden? Nutzer können sich eine neue Frisur, Nase oder Augen verpassen.

Hobby-Künstlern gefällt auch „Procreate“ (10,99 Euro) – ein anspruchsvolles Zeichen-Tool für das iPad. Die App ist für den Apple-Pencil optimiert und bietet eine breite Palette an Farben und Pinseln.

Wer sich an die Malerei erst einmal heranarbeiten will, kann dies mit „Pixel Art – Malen nach Zahlen“ (kostenlos) von Easybrain versuchen. Bei dieser App liegt der Fokus auf dem Malen als Entspannung.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1ThreemaThreema GmbH3,49
2Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
3The Room: Old SinsFireproof Games5,49
4MinecraftMojang7,99
5Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
6Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica2,29
7FacetuneLightricks Ltd.4,49
8Hitman SniperSQUARE ENIX INC0,49
9iScanner – Dokumenten Scanner.BPMobile5,49
10AutoSleep SchlaftrackerTantsissa3,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Knife HitKetchappkostenlos
2WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
3YouTube: Ansehen & EntdeckenGoogle, Inc.kostenlos
4InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
5BitmojiBitstripskostenlos
6SnapchatSnap, Inc.kostenlos
7Google Maps – GPS NavigationGoogle, Inc.kostenlos
8Splashy!Voodookostenlos
9MessengerFacebook, Inc.kostenlos
10FacebookFacebook, Inc.kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1The Room: Old SinsFireproof Games5,49
2GoodNotes 4Time Base Technology Limited8,99
3MinecraftMojang7,99
4The RoomFireproof Games1,09
5ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd10,99
6The House of da VinciBlue Brain Games5,49
7WzPad für WhatsApp ProWzp Solutions Lda3,49
8Duet DisplayDuet, Inc.10,99
9The Room TwoFireproof Games2,29
10ThreemaThreema GmbH3,49

Meistgeladen iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
2NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
3WzPad für WhatsApp für iPadWzp Solutions Ldakostenlos
4YouTube: Ansehen & EntdeckenGoogle, Inc.kostenlos
5Pixel Art – Malen nach ZahlenEasybrainkostenlos
6Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPadApalon Appskostenlos
7Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
8Google Maps – GPS NavigationGoogle, Inc.kostenlos
9ZDFmediathekZDFkostenlos
10AmazonAmazonkostenlos

