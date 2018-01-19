App-Charts: Must-haves fürs iPhone und iPad

Berlin (dpa-infocom) – Es gibt Apps, die zählen zu den Must-haves: Das sind soziale Netzwerke und Messenger, mittlerweile aber auch Streaming-Anbieter. Genau diese Programme zählen gerade zu den Bestsellern auf iPhone und iPad.
Messenger-App Threema (3,49 Euro) belegt diese Woche Platz zwei der meistgekauften Apps. Das Schweizer Unternehmen hat ist unabhängig und eigenfinanziert. Beliebte, kostenlose Social-Media-Apps sind WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook und der Facebook-Messenger.
Auf dem iPad werden die Charts der meistgeladenen Apps von Streaming-Diensten angeführt. Neflix befindet sich hier in der Poleposition. Amazon Prime Video platziert sich direkt dahinter.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|2,29
|6
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|3,49
|8
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|9
|Geekbench 4
|Primate Labs Inc.
|1,09
|10
|iScanner – Dokumenten Scanner.
|BPMobile
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|YouTube: Ansehen & Entdecken
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Facebook, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Messenger
|Facebook, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Google Maps – GPS Navigation
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Spotify Music
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|McDonald’s Deutschland
|McDonald's Deutschland
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 4
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|WzPad für WhatsApp Pro
|Wzp Solutions Lda
|3,49
|5
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|6
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|7
|The House of da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|8
|PDF Expert von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|9
|MyScript Nebo
|MyScript
|3,49
|10
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad
|Wzp Solutions Lda
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube: Ansehen & Entdecken
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Pixel Art – Malen nach Zahlen
|Easybrain
|kostenlos
|6
|Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad
|Apalon Apps
|kostenlos
|7
|ZDFmediathek
|ZDF
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon
|Amazon
|kostenlos
|9
|Google Maps – GPS Navigation
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Sparkasse Ihre mobile Filiale
|Star Finanz GmbH
|kostenlos