40.000
Aus unserem Archiv

App-Charts: Must-haves fürs iPhone und iPad

Ein Smartphone oder Tablet als Weihnachtsgeschenk: Da muss das Gerät erstmal mit den grundlegendsten Apps ausgestattet werden – Messenger und Streaming-Dienste zum Beispiel. Genau solche Apps sind in dieser Woche in den Top Ten der iOS-Apps zu finden.

Messenger-Dienste
Messenger-Apps gehören zur Grundausstattung auf dem Smartphone.
Foto: Wolfram Kastl/dpa

Berlin (dpa-infocom) – Es gibt Apps, die zählen zu den Must-haves: Das sind soziale Netzwerke und Messenger, mittlerweile aber auch Streaming-Anbieter. Genau diese Programme zählen gerade zu den Bestsellern auf iPhone und iPad.

Messenger-App Threema (3,49 Euro) belegt diese Woche Platz zwei der meistgekauften Apps. Das Schweizer Unternehmen hat ist unabhängig und eigenfinanziert. Beliebte, kostenlose Social-Media-Apps sind WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook und der Facebook-Messenger.

Auf dem iPad werden die Charts der meistgeladenen Apps von Streaming-Diensten angeführt. Neflix befindet sich hier in der Poleposition. Amazon Prime Video platziert sich direkt dahinter.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2ThreemaThreema GmbH3,49
3Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
4MinecraftMojang7,99
5Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica2,29
6FacetuneLightricks Ltd.4,49
7AutoSleep SchlaftrackerTantsissa3,49
8Bloons TD 5Ninja Kiwi3,99
9Geekbench 4Primate Labs Inc.1,09
10iScanner – Dokumenten Scanner.BPMobile5,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
2YouTube: Ansehen & EntdeckenGoogle, Inc.kostenlos
3InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
4SnapchatSnap, Inc.kostenlos
5FacebookFacebook, Inc.kostenlos
6MessengerFacebook, Inc.kostenlos
7Google Maps – GPS NavigationGoogle, Inc.kostenlos
8Spotify MusicSpotify Ltd.kostenlos
9NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
10McDonald’s DeutschlandMcDonald's Deutschlandkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 4Time Base Technology Limited8,99
2MinecraftMojang7,99
3ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd10,99
4WzPad für WhatsApp ProWzp Solutions Lda3,49
5Duet DisplayDuet, Inc.10,99
6NotabilityGinger Labs10,99
7The House of da VinciBlue Brain Games5,49
8PDF Expert von ReaddleReaddle Inc.10,99
9MyScript NeboMyScript3,49
10Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
2Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
3WzPad für WhatsApp für iPadWzp Solutions Ldakostenlos
4YouTube: Ansehen & EntdeckenGoogle, Inc.kostenlos
5Pixel Art – Malen nach ZahlenEasybrainkostenlos
6Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPadApalon Appskostenlos
7ZDFmediathekZDFkostenlos
8AmazonAmazonkostenlos
9Google Maps – GPS NavigationGoogle, Inc.kostenlos
10Sparkasse Ihre mobile FilialeStar Finanz GmbHkostenlos

Computer
Dropbox

San Francisco Dropbox will an die Börse

Von dpa
Selbstfahrendes Auto

Mehr Transparenz bei künstlicher Intelligenz gefordert

Online-Handel

Köln Verbraucher kaufen im Internet am liebsten auf Rechnung

Von dpa
Velergung von Glasfaser-Leitungen

Montabaur Schneller vorwärts kommen: United Internet will Bündnis für Hochgeschwindigkeits-Internet

Nexomon in den Charts

Top Ten der iOS-Games: Spaßige Kämpfe und knifflige Quizze

Mytaxi

Berlin MyTaxi weitet Taxi-Sharing-Dienst auf Berlin aus

Von dpa
Twitter

Forscher: Unwahres verbreitet sich auf Twitter schneller

Spracherkennung auf dem Smartphone

Cupertino Patentklage nimmt Spracherkennung von Siri ins Visier

Von dpa
Meistgelesene Artikel
Lange Zeit zierte ein Absperrband die Rolltreppe zum Parkhaus. Nun ist der Weg für Kunden mit Einkaufswagen frei.

Koblenz Kein Scherz: Nach zwölf Jahren Stillstand eröffnet Ikea seine Rolltreppe zur Tiefgarage

In diesem Wäldchen bei Winzenheim fand ein Jäger am Samstagabend ein menschliches Skelett.

Bad Kreuznach Grausiger Skelett-Fund am Hungrigen Wolf: Zähne und Schädel könnten das Rätsel lösen

Von Marian Ristow

Simmern Mittelrheinbrücke im Rhein-Hunsrück-Kreistag: Mehrheit stimmt zu – Raumordnungsverfahren kann starten [Updates/Video/Fotos]

Das Ordnungsamt ist jetzt für Betreuung und Integration zuständig, Ute Weinowski-Rausch (links) und Karina Polzin zeigen das neue Camp.

Koblenz Neue Adresse für Flüchtlinge: Warum Asylbewerber nach Lützel umziehen

Von Doris Schneider
Mit einem Hubschrauber des Typs EC155 – hier abgelichtet bei einem Einsatz in Berlin – war die Bundespolizei am Wochenende in Rheinland-Pfalz im Kampf gegen Schleuser und illegale Einreise unterwegs.

Koblenz/Bexbach Großeinsatz gegen Schleuser und illegale Einreise: Bundespolizei überprüfte 693 Personen per Hubschrauber

Dicke Luft – nicht nur in den Städten, sondern auch auf dem Land: Da wundert sich mancher Dieselfahrer, wie man sich aus der Verantwortung stiehlt. 

Koblenz/Kreis MYK Diesel-Chaos: Fahrverbote würden viele Firmen und Pendler aus Stadt und Kreis treffen

Von Thomas Brost
Auch die Arme der CDU-Fraktion gingen hoch, als Landrat Marlon Bröhr über den Antrag der Fraktionen von SPD, Freien Wählern und FDP abstimmen ließ, ein Raumordnungsverfahren für den Bau der Mittelrheinbrücke zu starten, ohne vorherige Festlegung der Baulastträgerschaft. Bei zwei Gegenstimmen und einer Enthaltung wurde der Antrag angenommen.

Simmern Nach Schlagabtausch: Kreistag macht Weg für Raumordnung frei

Von Volker Boch
Wenn sich Fußgänger und Radfahrer einen Weg teilen müssen sind Konflikte vorprogrammiert. 

Koblenz Nahkampf-Zone Radweg: Was muss in Koblenz passieren, damit sich was ändert?

Von Doris Schneider

Copyright © Rhein-Zeitung. Texte und Fotos von Rhein-Zeitung.de sind urheberrechtlich geschützt. Weiterverwendung nur mit Genehmigung, siehe Impressum.

VereinsLokal
Wir von hier
Das Vereinsportal der Rhein-Zeitung und ihrer Heimatausgaben.
Jetzt online
Jederzeit, topaktuell!
Klicken Sie die Profis an!
epaper-startseite
News aus Ihrer Region - Lokalteil wählen
wissenlinz,neuwiedremagenmontabaurandernach,mayenkoblenzdiezbademszellsimmernbirkenfeldkirn,badsobernheim,meisenheimbadkreuznach
Anzeige
  • Lokalticker
  • Regionalsport
  • Newsticker
  • Meist gelesen
Das Wetter in der Region
Dienstag

5°C - 11°C
Mittwoch

3°C - 12°C
Donnerstag

5°C - 13°C
Freitag

3°C - 12°C

Das Wetter wird Ihnen präsentiert von:

Unser RZ-YouTube-Kanal
Anzeige
Unsere E-Paper-App
Unsere App: RZmobil
Trauerportal
Hochzeitsportal
Babyportal
Vergleichen & sparen
Unser Verein "Helft uns Leben"
Sudoku
Event-Kalender
Veranstaltungstipps

Sie haben einen Veranstaltungstipp für uns? Hier geht's zum Formular!

Di, 13. Mär 2018, 03:03 © Rhein-Zeitung
zur mobilen Version wechseln