Starkes Erdbeben erschüttert Südwesten Japans

Large waves hit the eastern coast of Japan near Ichinomiya city, Chiba province, Japan, 28 February 2010. More than 150,000 households in Japanese coastal areas were urged to evacuate due to tsunami warnings after a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck the coast of Chile, killing more than 300 people and causing a tsunami that raced across the Pacific.