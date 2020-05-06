Archivierter Artikel vom 06.05.2020, 17:30 Uhr

Virtuelle Welten und LoL-Kartenspiel bei iOS-Gamern beliebt

Für League-of-Legends-Fans gibt es jetzt ein strategisches Kartenspiel, das in die gefährliche Landschaft von „Runeterra“ führt. Eine Herausforderung, die iOS-Gamern gern annehmen. Doch auch Plattformen, auf der sich eigene Welten erschaffen lassen, bleiben gefragt.

Meistgeladene iPad-Games
«Legends of Runeterra»
«Legends of Runeterra» ist ein strategisches Kartenspiel, das von «League of Legends» abstammt.
Berlin (dpa-infocom) – An den Erfolg von „League of Legends“ reicht kaum ein anderes Spiel heran. Kein Wunder also, dass es auch „Legends of Runeterra“ problemlos in die Top Ten der iOS-Games schafft. Das strategische Kartenspiel ist nämlich in derselben Welt angesiedelt.

In den weitläufigen Regionen von Runeterra lauern einige Kreaturen, die es zu bezwingen gilt. Das erfordert viel Kreativität und Köpfchen. Denn nur wer sein Kartendeck geschickt aufbaut, neue Fähigkeiten erwirbt und sich Verbündete sucht, schafft es, den Gegner zu vernichten. Als Neueinsteiger schneidet „Legends of Runeterra“ auf Anhieb mit Platz fünf ab.

Ebenfalls neu dabei ist der Minecraft-Konkurrent „ROBLOX“. Auch hier lassen sich virtuelle Welten erstellen und Freundschaften schließen. Optisch erinnern die zur Verfügung stehenden Skins allerdings stark an Lego. In den eingebundenen Minispielen kann es dennoch manchmal ganz schön zur Sache gehen. Denn mit Counter Blox oder Jail Break werden hier Shooter- bzw. Ausbruchssimulationen geboten. Während „ROBLOX“ gerade mal Platz 10 ergattert, bleibt „Minecraft“ die unangefochtene Nummer eins.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
3PouPaul Salameh2,29
4Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
5Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99
6Geometry DashRobTop Games AB2,29
7Pocket BuildMoonBear LTD1,09
8Football Manager 2020 MobileSEGA9,99
9Grand Theft Auto: San AndreasRockstar Games7,99
10Song of BloomPhilipp Stollenmayer2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1UNO!™Mattel163 Limitedkostenlos
2ASMR-SchneidenCrazy Labskostenlos
3Hypermarket 3DSuji Gameskostenlos
4Brain Test: Knifflige RätselUnico Studio LLCkostenlos
5FishdomPlayrixkostenlos
6Save The Girl!Lion Studioskostenlos
7Go Knots 3DRollic Gameskostenlos
8Brain OutEYEWIND LIMITEDkostenlos
9SupersalonLion Studioskostenlos
10Park MasterKAYAC Inc.kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
3The House of Da VinciBlue Brain Games5,49
4The House of Da Vinci 2Blue Brain Games5,49
5Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
6HORSE CLUB Pferde-AbenteuerBlue Ocean Entertainment AG4,49
7TropicoFeral Interactive Ltd12,99
8The RoomFireproof Games1,09
9Football Manager 2020 MobileSEGA9,99
10Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1UNO!™Mattel163 Limitedkostenlos
2FishdomPlayrixkostenlos
3Brain Test: Knifflige RätselUnico Studio LLCkostenlos
4Save The Girl!Lion Studioskostenlos
5Legends of RuneterraRiot Gameskostenlos
6Doors: AwakeningSnapbreak Gameskostenlos
7Brain OutEYEWIND LIMITEDkostenlos
8ASMR-SchneidenCrazy Labskostenlos
9Bus Simulator : UltimateZuuks Gameskostenlos
10ROBLOXRoblox Corporationkostenlos