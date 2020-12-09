iOS-App-Charts

Über Cartoons lachen oder selbst etwas zeichnen

In dieser Woche wird es bunt in den iOS-App-Charts. Mit dabei sind unter anderem die offizielle App eines deutschen Cartoonisten und eine Software zum Erstellen von Zeichnungen, Bildern und Skizzen.

Ruthe Cartoons
Mit der App Ruthe Cartoons hat man Zugriff auf rund 150 Cartoons des Zeichners.
Berlin (dpa/tmn). Die Cartoons des deutschen Künstlers Ralph Ruthe kennen viele Menschen aus den sozialen Netzwerken. Nun gibt es eine offizielle Ruthe-App, die Ruthes Kultfiguren aufs Handy bringt. Wer lieber selbst kreativ wird, wird diese Woche in den Charts ebenfalls fündig.

In dieser Woche wird es in den iOS-App-Charts ziemlich lustig. Die App „Ruthe Cartoons“ ermöglicht den Nutzern Zugriff auf rund 150 Comics des Zeichners. Die kultigen Figuren von Künstler Ralph Ruthe können darüber hinaus als Emojis oder Sticker versendet werden.

Die Zeichenapp „Procreate“ begeistert immer noch die iOS-Nutzer und lässt das iPad zur Leinwand werden. Die App richtet sich an ambitionierte Zeichnerinnen und Zeichner und bietet ein Vielzahl von verschiedenen digitalen Pinseln und ein sogenanntes Ebenensystem, mit dem Zeichnungen Stück für Stück aufgebaut werden können. Ein Atelier zum Mitnehmen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2Threema. Sicherer MessengerThreema GmbH3,99
3food with loveFood with love3,99
4Ruthe CartoonsU-Apps1,09
5MinecraftMojang7,99
6Forest – Bleib fokussiertSEEKRTECH CO., LTD.2,29
7WatchChat 2: for WhatsAppXAN Software GmbH & Co. KG3,49
8Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica4,49
9Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
10AutoSleep SchlaftrackerTantsissa4,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Vinted – Secondhand verkaufenVinted Limitedkostenlos
2WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
3Corona-Warn-AppRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
4Among Us!InnerSloth LLCkostenlos
5InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
6YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
7PayPalPayPal, Inc.kostenlos
8ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos
9Spotify – Musik und PlaylistsSpotify Ltd.kostenlos
10AmazonAmazonkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited8,99
2ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd10,99
3NotabilityGinger Labs9,99
4MinecraftMojang7,99
5Affinity PhotoSerif Labs14,99
6Messaging for WhatsApp on iPadBurak Acemoglu3,49
7MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
8Human Anatomy Atlas 2021Visible Body27,99
9Affinity DesignerSerif Labs14,99
10AnkiMobile FlashcardsAnkitects Pty Ltd27,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos
2Among Us!InnerSloth LLCkostenlos
3Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
4Messenger for WhatsApp WebHenrique Vellosokostenlos
5Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
6YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
7NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
8Microsoft PowerPointMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
9Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
10Little AlchemyJakub Koziolkostenlos

