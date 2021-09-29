Aus dem App Store

Top-iOS-Games: Auf Berge fahren und Reagenzgläser füllen

Zu den Favoriten im App Store gehören diesmal ein buntes Knobel-Spiel und ein packendes Bergrennen. Nicht von der Spitze der Charts vertreiben lässt sich „Pokémon UNITE“.

«Hill Climb Racing»
Bei «Hill Climb Racing» gilt es, an Orte zu gelangen, an denen zuvor noch niemand mit seinem Fahrzeug unterwegs war.
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Berlin (dpa-infocom) – Der Pokémon-Hype hält auch in dieser Woche an. Das 5-gegen-5-Teamkampfspiel „Pokémon UNITE“ bleibt auf Platz eins. Doch auch ein lustiges Auto-Rennspiel und ein Denk-Puzzle mit Reagenzgläsern schneiden ganz ordentlich ab.

Schlagkräftige Moves, Voice-Chat und holografische Outfits – das sind zusammengefasst die neuen Features, mit denen „Pokémon UNITE“ jetzt seine Fangemeinde begeistert. Kann „Hill Climb Racing“ da mithalten? Nicht ganz. Aber Spaß und Nervenkitzel werden wohl auch hier geboten. Schließlich gilt es, mit dem Hügelrennfahrer Newton Bill an Orte zu gelangen, an denen zuvor noch niemand mit seinem Fahrzeug unterwegs war. Das ungewöhnliche Motor-Game landet immerhin auf Platz vier.

Auch das kostenlose Denkspiel „Water Sort Puzzle“ ist bei den iOS-Gamern derzeit angesagt und klettert auf Rang zwei. Die knifflige Aufgabe: Sortiere die farbigen Flüssigkeiten in den Reagenzgläsern so, dass sich in jedem Glas nur eine Farbe befindet. Da sich eine einmal getroffene Zuordnung nicht mehr ändern lässt, sollte der nächste Schritt immer wohl überlegt sein.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang6,99
2Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
3Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
4PouZakeh Limited1,99
5MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
6Geometry DashRobTop Games AB1,99
7Mein Kind LebensbornSarepta Studio AS2,99
8Poly Bridge 2Dry Cactus4,99
9Bloons TD 5Ninja Kiwi2,99
10Grand Theft Auto: San AndreasRockstar Games6,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Pokémon UNITEThe Pokemon Companykostenlos
2Water Sort PuzzleIEC GLOBAL PTY LTDkostenlos
3MAD FUT 22 Draft & Pack OpenerMadfutkostenlos
4EA SPORTS™ FIFA 22 CompanionElectronic Artskostenlos
5Stone MinerZPLAY (HK) TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITEDkostenlos
6Tap Away 3DPopcore GmbHkostenlos
7Mario Kart TourNintendo Co., Ltd.kostenlos
8Truck Simulator : UltimateZuuks Gameskostenlos
9Subway SurfersSybo Games ApSkostenlos
10ROBLOXRoblox Corporationkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang6,99
2Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
3MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
4Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
5Poly Bridge 2Dry Cactus4,99
6EXIT – Der Fluch von OphirUSM5,99
6Geometry DashRobTop Games AB1,99
8Mein Kind LebensbornSarepta Studio AS2,99
9Stardew ValleyChucklefish Limited4,99
10Agent A: Rätsel in VerkleidungYak & co0,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Pokémon UNITEThe Pokemon Companykostenlos
2Truck Simulator : UltimateZuuks Gameskostenlos
3Mario Kart TourNintendo Co., Ltd.kostenlos
4Hill Climb RacingFingersoftkostenlos
5Hay DaySupercellkostenlos
6slither.ioLowtech Studios LLCkostenlos
7Geometry Dash LiteRobTop Games ABkostenlos
8ROBLOXRoblox Corporationkostenlos
9Hooper Hoopersmartmobi technology limitedkostenlos
10Angry Birds 2Rovio Entertainment Oyjkostenlos

