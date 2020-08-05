Für iPhone und iPad
Top-Games: Gehirnpuzzelspiele und Flaschenteufel
Berlin (dpa-infocom)- iOS-Gamer sind in dieser Woche im Piratenfieber. Die Detektiv-Geschichten um die Drei Fragezeichen sind längst Kult. Mit "Die Drei ??? – Flaschenteufel“ ist ein weiteres Krimi-Abenteuer für iOS und macOS von USM erschienen.
Es läss sich zum Preis von 7,99 Euro herunterladen. Mit Justus, Peter und Bob können die Spieler versuchen, die Wahrheit hinter dem Piratenfluch aufzudecken.
Kostenlos ist die aktuelle Nummer 1 „Braindom: Gehirnpuzzlespiele“. Mit vielen trivialen Fragen, soll sich die Gehirnleistung steigern lassen. Das Gehirnpuzzlespiel sei die perfekte Kombination aus Wissen und Kreativität, versprechen die Anbieter. Am besten selbst ausprobieren.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|3
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|5
|Die drei ??? – Flaschenteufel
|USM
|7,99
|6
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|7
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|8
|Bridge Constructor
|Headup GmbH
|2,29
|9
|RFS – Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
|10
|60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure
|Robot Gentleman sp. z o.o.
|4,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Cube Surfer!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Scribble Rider
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Good Slice
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|4
|Trivia.io
|8SEC
|kostenlos
|5
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|6
|Stack Blocks 3D
|Popcore GmbH
|kostenlos
|7
|Braindom: Gehirnpuzzlespiele
|MATCHINGHAM GAMES LIMITED
|kostenlos
|8
|Bullet Rush!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|9
|Touchgrind BMX 2
|Illusion Labs
|kostenlos
|10
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Die drei ??? – Flaschenteufel
|USM
|7,99
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Die drei ??? – Rätsel aus der Geisterwelt
|USM
|6,99
|6
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|7
|Die drei ??? und der Riesenkrake
|USM
|6,99
|8
|The House of Da Vinci 2
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|9
|Die drei ??? – Schattenhelden
|USM
|6,99
|10
|60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure
|Robot Gentleman sp. z o.o.
|4,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|2
|Cube Surfer!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Fishdom
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|4
|Knüpfbatik
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|5
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|6
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|7
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|8
|Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Tile Master – Classic Match
|HIGGS TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
|kostenlos
|10
|Touchgrind BMX 2
|Illusion Labs
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200805-99-50082/5