Für iPhone und iPad

Top-Games: Gehirnpuzzelspiele und Flaschenteufel

In der Ferienzeit versuchen die iOS-Gamer mit Quiz- und Denkspielen, ihre Gehirnleistung zu steigern. Besonderen Spaß macht ihnen offensichtlich auch, den Hintergrund eines Piratenfluchs aufzudecken.

Die drei ??? &#8211; Flaschenteufel
In „Die drei ??? – Flaschenteufel“ wird in einem spannenden Fall ermittelt und versucht, die Wahrheit hinter dem Piratenfluch aufzudecken.
Berlin (dpa-infocom)- iOS-Gamer sind in dieser Woche im Piratenfieber. Die Detektiv-Geschichten um die Drei Fragezeichen sind längst Kult. Mit "Die Drei ??? – Flaschenteufel“ ist ein weiteres Krimi-Abenteuer für iOS und macOS von USM erschienen.

Es läss sich zum Preis von 7,99 Euro herunterladen. Mit Justus, Peter und Bob können die Spieler versuchen, die Wahrheit hinter dem Piratenfluch aufzudecken.

Kostenlos ist die aktuelle Nummer 1 „Braindom: Gehirnpuzzlespiele“. Mit vielen trivialen Fragen, soll sich die Gehirnleistung steigern lassen. Das Gehirnpuzzlespiel sei die perfekte Kombination aus Wissen und Kreativität, versprechen die Anbieter. Am besten selbst ausprobieren.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
3PouPaul Salameh2,29
4MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
5Die drei ??? – FlaschenteufelUSM7,99
6Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99
7Geometry DashRobTop Games AB2,29
8Bridge ConstructorHeadup GmbH2,29
9RFS – Real Flight SimulatorRORTOS SRL0,99
1060 Seconds! Atomic AdventureRobot Gentleman sp. z o.o.4,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Cube Surfer!Voodookostenlos
2Scribble RiderVoodookostenlos
3Good SliceVoodookostenlos
4Trivia.io8SECkostenlos
5Subway SurfersSybo Games ApSkostenlos
6Stack Blocks 3DPopcore GmbHkostenlos
7Braindom: GehirnpuzzlespieleMATCHINGHAM GAMES LIMITEDkostenlos
8Bullet Rush!Voodookostenlos
9Touchgrind BMX 2Illusion Labskostenlos
10HomescapesPlayrixkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2Die drei ??? – FlaschenteufelUSM7,99
3MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
4Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
5Die drei ??? – Rätsel aus der GeisterweltUSM6,99
6Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99
7Die drei ??? und der RiesenkrakeUSM6,99
8The House of Da Vinci 2Blue Brain Games5,49
9Die drei ??? – SchattenheldenUSM6,99
1060 Seconds! Atomic AdventureRobot Gentleman sp. z o.o.4,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1ROBLOXRoblox Corporationkostenlos
2Cube Surfer!Voodookostenlos
3FishdomPlayrixkostenlos
4KnüpfbatikCrazy Labskostenlos
5HomescapesPlayrixkostenlos
6Brawl StarsSupercellkostenlos
7Subway SurfersSybo Games ApSkostenlos
8Magic Tiles 3: Piano GameAmanotes Pte. Ltd.kostenlos
9Tile Master – Classic MatchHIGGS TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITEDkostenlos
10Touchgrind BMX 2Illusion Labskostenlos

