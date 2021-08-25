Für iPhone und iPad

Top-Apps: Spaß beim Rechnen und Videos posten

Rechnen macht jungen Usern oft nicht so viel Spaß, witzige Clips posten dafür umso mehr. Die Beliebtheit von sozialen Videoportalen ist ungebrochen. Das zeigt sich auch in den Top Ten der iOS-Apps.

Tik Tok
Der Kurzvideodienst Tik Tok bleibt unter den Favoriten der iOS-Nutzer.
Berlin (dpa). Foto- und Videoportale bestimmen mittlerweile die Social-Media-Welt. Das Aufnehmen, Bearbeiten und Teilen von kurzen Videos ist vor allem, aber nicht nur bei jungen Usern beliebt. Die Plattform „TikTok“ ist daher nicht zum ersten Mal in den App-Charts vertreten.

Anfangs wurden mit „TikTok“ vor allem Playback-Clips zu Chart-Songs aufgenommen und hochgeladen. Mittlerweile posten User aber vieles mehr: Sport-Clips oder witzige Do-It-Yourself-Videos beispielsweise. Außerdem bietet die App viele Interaktionsmöglichkeiten. Kein Wunder also, das „TikTok“ bei Kindern und Jugendlichen so beliebt ist.

Auch „MyScript Calculator“ spielt in dieser Woche in den Charts eine Rolle. Die Rechen-App schafft es mit interaktiven handschriftlichen Quadrat- und Wurzelberechnungen, Logarithmen und Potenzierungen immerhin auf Platz 9. Mit einem Update ist „MyScript Calculator“ nun auch mit dem iPad Pro 2018 kompatibel.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
11Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2Threema. The Secure MessengerThreema GmbH3,99
3MinecraftMojang6,99
4Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica3,99
5Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
6Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
7WeatherProMeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH0,99
8GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology7,99
9food with loveFood with love3,99
10MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
11CovPassRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
2luca appculture4life GmbHkostenlos
3Corona-Warn-AppRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
4WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
5Google Maps – Transit & EssenGoogle LLCkostenlos
6InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
7YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
8TikTokTikTok Pte. Ltd.kostenlos
9PayPalPayPal, Inc.kostenlos
10SnapchatSnap, Inc.kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited7,99
2ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd9,99
3NotabilityGinger Labs8,99
4MinecraftMojang6,99
5Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
6MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99
7TeacherTool 6Udo Hilwerling24,99
8Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
9MyScript CalculatorMyScript2,99
10Mein Kind LebensbornSarepta Studio AS2,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
2YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
3Messenger für WhatsApp WebTrueTapp – Mobile Appskostenlos
4Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
5Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
6Disney+Disneykostenlos
7Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
8Microsoft PowerPointMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
9Spotify – Musik und PlaylistsSpotify Ltd.kostenlos
10Microsoft ExcelMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos

