Top-Apps: Kurze Video-Clips und lange Einkaufslisten

Berlin (dpa). Durch die enorm hohe Reichweite ist Social Media zu einem wichtigen Marketing-Faktor geworden. Lange Zeit lag der Fokus dabei auf dem Teilen von Fotos. Inzwischen werden aber immer mehr Video-Inhalte ausgespielt. Das liegt nicht zuletzt an dem Erfolg von „TikTok“.

„TikTok“ besticht durch besagte Kurz-Videos. Jeder, der es möchte, bekommt eine Bühne und kann sich in maximal 60 sekündigen Clips darstellen und kreativ ausleben. Längst geht es nicht mehr nur um Lip sync zu bekannten Musiktiteln. Verbreitet sind vor allem Comedy, Memes, Lifehacks aber auch Nachrichten. In den Top Ten trifft man die App in dieser Woche auf Platz zehn.

Auch „Kaufland“ hat eine eigene App. Kunden können mit ihrem iPhone Prospekte durchstöbern, den Supermarkt in der Nähe finden oder neue Rezepte ausprobieren. Außerdem können Nutzer eine Einkaufsliste für ihren nächsten Einkauf im Supermarkt anlegen. Die Einkaufs-App ist gerade ebenfalls gefragt und landet auf Platz zwei.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,99 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 6 Forest – Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 1,99 7 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 8 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99 9 food with love Food with love 3,99 10 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 2 Kaufland: Angebote & Prospekte Schwarz IT KG kostenlos 3 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 5 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 6 Google Maps – Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 7 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 8 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos 9 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 10 TikTok: Videos, Lives & Musik TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 9,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 8,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 5 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 24,99 6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 9 Poly Bridge 2 Dry Cactus 4,99 10 MyScript Calculator MyScript 2,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 2 Messenger für WhatsApp iPad Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos 3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 4 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 5 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 7 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 9 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 10 Zen Match – Relaxing Puzzle Good Job Games kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:211020-99-662929/27