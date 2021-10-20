Für iPhone und iPad

Top-Apps: Kurze Video-Clips und lange Einkaufslisten

Die „TikTok“-App bleibt auf Erfolgskurs – die Downloadzahlen im App Store sind eine Beleg dafür. Für den entspannten Supermarkt-Einkauf gibt es eine Einkaufsliste fürs Handy. Auch dieser Helfer ist derzeit gefragt.

«TikTok»
Das Videoportal «TikTok» gehört weiterhin zu den beliebtesten Socia-Media-Plattformen.
Berlin (dpa). Durch die enorm hohe Reichweite ist Social Media zu einem wichtigen Marketing-Faktor geworden. Lange Zeit lag der Fokus dabei auf dem Teilen von Fotos. Inzwischen werden aber immer mehr Video-Inhalte ausgespielt. Das liegt nicht zuletzt an dem Erfolg von „TikTok“.

„TikTok“ besticht durch besagte Kurz-Videos. Jeder, der es möchte, bekommt eine Bühne und kann sich in maximal 60 sekündigen Clips darstellen und kreativ ausleben. Längst geht es nicht mehr nur um Lip sync zu bekannten Musiktiteln. Verbreitet sind vor allem Comedy, Memes, Lifehacks aber auch Nachrichten. In den Top Ten trifft man die App in dieser Woche auf Platz zehn.

Auch „Kaufland“ hat eine eigene App. Kunden können mit ihrem iPhone Prospekte durchstöbern, den Supermarkt in der Nähe finden oder neue Rezepte ausprobieren. Außerdem können Nutzer eine Einkaufsliste für ihren nächsten Einkauf im Supermarkt anlegen. Die Einkaufs-App ist gerade ebenfalls gefragt und landet auf Platz zwei.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2Threema. Sicherer MessengerThreema GmbH3,99
3MinecraftMojang7,99
4Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica3,99
5Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
6Forest – Bleib fokussiertSEEKRTECH CO., LTD.1,99
7Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
8GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited7,99
9food with loveFood with love3,99
10AutoSleep SchlaftrackerTantsissa4,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1CovPassRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
2Kaufland: Angebote & ProspekteSchwarz IT KGkostenlos
3luca appculture4life GmbHkostenlos
4WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
5Corona-Warn-AppRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
6Google Maps – Transit & EssenGoogle LLCkostenlos
7InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
8PayPalPayPal, Inc.kostenlos
9YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
10TikTok: Videos, Lives & MusikTikTok Pte. Ltd.kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited7,99
2ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd9,99
3NotabilityGinger Labs8,99
4MinecraftMojang6,99
5AnkiMobile FlashcardsAnkitects Pty Ltd24,99
6Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
7MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99
8Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
9Poly Bridge 2Dry Cactus4,99
10MyScript CalculatorMyScript2,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
2Messenger für WhatsApp iPadBeijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltdkostenlos
3NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
4Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
5Microsoft PowerPointMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
6ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos
7Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
8YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
9Microsoft ExcelMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
10Zen Match – Relaxing PuzzleGood Job Gameskostenlos

