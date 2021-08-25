Für iPhone und iPad

Top-Apps: Bessere Konzentration und gute Rezepte

Ob in der Küche oder beim Lernen: Immer schön den Überblick behalten. Das scheint in dieser Woche das richtige Motto zu sein. Wie das gelingt, zeigt ein Blick in die App-Charts.

«Forest – Bleib fokussiert»
Die App «Forest – Bleib fokussiert» soll helfen, sich nicht von seinem Smartphone ablenken zu lassen.
Berlin (dpa-infocom) – Die digitale Welt verändert unser Leben in rasantem Tempo – wie tiefgreifend, realisieren wir erst nach und nach. Umso wichtiger ist es, sich zu fokussieren und den Überblick zu behalten. Kurios, dass ausgerechnet das Handy dabei helfen soll.

Die beliebte App „Forest – Bleib fokussiert“ unterstützt User, bei der Arbeit oder beim Lernen konzentriert zu bleiben und sich nicht so schnell vom Smartphone ablenken zu lassen. Zur Motivation gibt es kleine Belohnungen wie ein sprießender Baum oder schöne Klänge. Das kommt gut an – „Forest – Bleib fokussiert“ landet auf Platz 8 der Top Ten.

Mit dem Thermomix-Gerät soll auch in der Küche alles strukturierter laufen. Eine recht breite Fangemeinde ist davon überzeugt und nutzt den Küchen-Allrounder zum Mixen, Kneten, Kochen und Anbraten. Kein Wunder, dass sich die „food with love“-App erneut in den App-Charts behauptet (Platz 10). Sie liefert nicht nur anschauliche Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen, sondern auch über tausend Rezepte für den Thermomix.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2Threema. The Secure MessengerThreema GmbH3,99
3MinecraftMojang6,99
4Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica3,99
5Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
6GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited7,99
7Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
8Forest – Bleib fokussiertSEEKRTECH CO., LTD.1,99
9PouZakeh Limited1,99
10food with loveFood with love3,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1CovPassRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
2luca appculture4life GmbHkostenlos
3Corona-Warn-AppRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
4WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
5Google Maps – Transit & EssenGoogle LLCkostenlos
6Wahl-O-Matbpbkostenlos
7InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
8YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
9PayPalPayPal, Inc.kostenlos
10TikTokTikTok Pte. Ltd.kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited7,99
2ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd9,99
3NotabilityGinger Labs8,99
4MinecraftMojang6,99
5Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
6MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99
7MyScript CalculatorMyScript2,99
8AnkiMobile FlashcardsAnkitects Pty Ltd24,99
9TeacherTool 6Udo Hilwerling24,99
10Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
2Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
3YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
4Messenger für WhatsApp iPadBeijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltdkostenlos
5Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
6Microsoft PowerPointMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
7Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
8Wahl-O-Matbpbkostenlos
9Microsoft ExcelMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
10Calculator AirWzp Solutions Ldakostenlos

