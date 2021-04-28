Aus dem App Store

Top Ten: König Roberts Schloss und die richtige Frisur

Dem Anwesen des Königs gilt es in dieser Woche zu neuem Glanz zu verhelfen. Was bei Gamern noch ansteht: Gut geföhnt und gestylt durch die Woche kommen.

«Hair Dye!»
In «Hair Dye!» schlüpfen Gamer in die Rolle eines Salon-Besitzers.
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom/-/dpa-tmn

Berlin (dpa). Shampoo, Conditioner und sanfte Kopfmassage: Ohne eine professionelle Haarwäsche ist kein Friseurbesuch vollständig. In dieser Woche ist in der Community Hairstyling angesagt und ein Friseur-Spiel auf Platz 3 der Charts.

In „Hair Dye!“ schlüpfen Gamer in die Rolle eines Salon-Besitzers. Der Job besteht lediglich darin, die Kundinnen zufrieden zu stellen und der Kreativität freien Lauf zu lassen – Waschen, Färben, Schneiden und toller Service inbegriffen. Die Fehlerbehebungen des Updates sorgen für ungestörten Frisier-Spaß.

Ebenfalls sehr beliebt und auf Platz 7: „Royal Match“. In dem lustig gestalteten Spiel gilt es, König Roberts Schloss zu restaurieren und dem Anwesen zu einstiger Pracht zu verhelfen. In zahlreichen Mini-Spielen können Erweiterungen und neue Bereiche freigeschaltet werden. Etliche Hindernisse müssen zerstört werden, um zum nächsten Level zu gelangen.

Top iPhone Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2PouPaul Salameh2,29
3Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
4MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
5Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
6Geometry DashRobTop Games AB2,29
7Hitman SniperSQUARE ENIX0,49
8Doodle JumpLima Sky0,49
9True SkateTrue Axis2,29
10Pocket BuildMoonBear LTD1,09

Meistgeladen

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Slice It All!Voodookostenlos
2Hair ChallengeRollic Gameskostenlos
3Hair Dye!Crazy Labskostenlos
4Score! Hero 2First Touch Games Ltd.kostenlos
5Pusher 3DVoodookostenlos
6Parking Jam 3DPopcore GmbHkostenlos
7Royal MatchDream Games, Ltd.kostenlos
8Bus Simulator : UltimateZuuks Gameskostenlos
9Draw The Line 3DSUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTDkostenlos
10Makeover Studio 3DKwalee Ltdkostenlos

Top iPad Games

Meistgekauft

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
3Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
4Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
5NorthgardPlaydigious9,99
6Stardew ValleyChucklefish Limited5,49
6HORSE CLUB Pferde-AbenteuerBlue Ocean Entertainment AG4,99
8DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2Marmalade Game Studio3,49
9PouPaul Salameh2,29
10RFS – Real Flight SimulatorRORTOS SRL0,99

Meistgeladen

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Hair ChallengeRollic Gameskostenlos
2Royal MatchDream Games, Ltd.kostenlos
3Hay DaySupercellkostenlos
4Bus Simulator : UltimateZuuks Gameskostenlos
5Parking Jam 3DPopcore GmbHkostenlos
6ROBLOXRoblox Corporationkostenlos
7Pusher 3DVoodookostenlos
8Clash of ClansSupercellkostenlos
9Brawl StarsSupercellkostenlos
10DOP 2: Delete One PartSayGames LLCkostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210428-99-387757/3