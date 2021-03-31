Aus dem App Store

Top Ten: iOS-Gamer gehen auf eine mysteriöse Suche

Die Gamer-Gemeinde knippst in dieser Woche viele Fotos. Ein düsteres Spiel, das mit Fotoerkennung arbeitet, zieht sie in ihren Bann. „Nicht denken, sondern zersäbeln“ lautet das Motto eines weiteren sehr beliebten Spiels.

«Polarized!»
Das Spiel «Polarized!» wurde in diesem Jahr mit dem Deutschen Computerspielpreis ausgezeichnet.
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Berlin (dpa). In dieser Woche begeben sich iOS-Gamer auf eine mysteriöse Suche. Das Spiel „Polarized!“ ist zwar kein ganz so geheimer Geheimtipp mehr, aber deswegen nicht weniger spannend. Zuletzt machte das Spiel als Gewinner des Deutschen Computerspielpreis auf sich aufmerksam.

„Polarized!“ ist das erste Spiel, das durch Bilderkennung gesteuert wird. Der Spieler macht Fotos von echten Objekten. Mit einer Apple-Technologie für maschinelles Lernen integriert die Geschichte die echten Fotos in die Spielwelt – spannendend, experimentell und auf Platz 8 der Game-Charts.

Etwas simpler, aber nicht weniger spaßig ist die aktuelle Nummer 1 der Charts „Slice It All!“. Die einzige Aufgabe des Spielers besteht darin, alle Gegenstände und Objekte, die sich ihm in den Weg stellen, möglichst schnell zu zerschneiden – ein kurzweiliges Vergnügen für zwischendurch.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
3MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
4Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
5PouPaul Salameh2,29
6Geometry DashRobTop Games AB2,29
7NorthgardPlaydigious8,99
8Polarized! – MonkeyBox 1TheCodingMonkeys1,99
9Hitman SniperSQUARE ENIX0,49
10Doodle JumpLima Sky0,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Slice It All!Voodookostenlos
2Project MakeoverMagic Tavern, Inc.kostenlos
3Sword Play! Ninja-Schlitzer 3DAI Games FZkostenlos
4Parking Jam 3DPopcore GmbHkostenlos
5Neues Quizduell!MAG Interactivekostenlos
6Water Sort PuzzleIEC GLOBAL PTY LTDkostenlos
7AFK ArenaLilith Gameskostenlos
8Clash of ClansSupercellkostenlos
9Royal MatchDream Games, Ltd.kostenlos
10ROBLOXRoblox Corporationkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2NorthgardPlaydigious8,99
3MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
4Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
5Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
6Stardew ValleyChucklefish Limited5,49
6HORSE CLUB Pferde-AbenteuerBlue Ocean Entertainment AG4,99
8DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2Marmalade Game Studio3,49
9The RoomFireproof Studios Limited1,09
10Cluedo: Die Offizielle EditionMarmalade Game Studio4,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Royal MatchDream Games, Ltd.kostenlos
2ROBLOXRoblox Corporationkostenlos
3Hay DaySupercellkostenlos
4Parking Jam 3DPopcore GmbHkostenlos
5DOP 2: Delete One PartSayGames LLCkostenlos
6Project MakeoverMagic Tavern, Inc.kostenlos
7Clash of ClansSupercellkostenlos
8Mario Kart TourNintendo Co., Ltd.kostenlos
9Among Us!InnerSloth LLCkostenlos
10Brawl StarsSupercellkostenlos

