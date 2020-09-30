Archivierter Artikel vom 30.09.2020, 15:50 Uhr

Apps der aktuellen iOS-Charts

Photo-Widget und digitales Notizbuch unter den Top Ten

Das Smartphone spielt heute eine große Rolle in unserem Alltag. Da wundert es nicht, dass viele iOS-Nutzer ihrem Endgerät Individualität einhauchen wollen. Eine Foto-Widget-App punktet hier enorm.

Lesezeit: 2 Minuten
«Photo Widget: Simple»
Mit «Photo Widget: Simple» lassen sich die eigenen Fotos bequem und in individueller Größe auf dem Homescreen platzieren.
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Berlin (dpa-infocom) – Wer seinen iOS-Homescreen personalisieren möchte, setzt auf sogenannte „Widgets“. Diese zeigen Informationen oder Funktionen auf dem Bildschirm an und lassen sich individuell gestalten. Mit „Photo Widget: Simple“ schafft es eine solche App in dieser Woche in die iOS-App-Charts.

Im Gegensatz zu klassischen Widget-Apps werden hier jedoch keine Informationen, sondern Fotos anzeigt. Die Nutzer können ihre Lieblingsfotos auf dem Homescreen anordnen und ihr Smartphone mit eigenen Erinnerungen dekorieren. „Photo Widget: Simple“ landet auf Platz sieben der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.

Ganz andere Bedürfnisse bedient die App „Lidl Plus“ des gleichnamigen Lebensmittel-Discounters. Sparfüchse freuen sich untere anderem über exklusive Rabatte und Benachrichtigungen bei besonderen Sparaktionen. „Lidl Plus“ schafft es auf Platz drei der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.

Vor allem für Studenten, die wegen der Corona-Krise derzeit von zu Hause aus lernen, könnte die App „Notability“ (9,99 Euro) interessant sein. Die Applikation ermöglicht es, digitale Dokumente mit Notizen, Markierungen oder gar Zeichnungen zu versehen. Das ist vor allem dann praktisch, wenn man beispielsweise keinen Drucker hat oder generell auf Papier verzichten möchte. „Notability“ ist beliebt und taucht in der Top Ten der meistgekauften iPad-Apps auf.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2Threema. Sicherer MessengerThreema GmbH3,99
3MinecraftMojang7,99
4Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica4,49
5food with loveFood with love3,99
6WatchChat 2: for WhatsAppAlexander Nowak3,49
7AutoSleep SchlaftrackerTantsissa4,49
8Universe in a Nutshellin a nutshell – kurzgesagt GmbH3,49
9Forest – Bleib fokussiertSEEKRTECH CO., LTD.2,29
10Doodle JumpLima Sky0,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1WidgetsmithCross Forward Consulting, LLCkostenlos
2Among Us!InnerSloth LLCkostenlos
3Lidl PlusLidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KGkostenlos
4Color WidgetsMM Apps, Inc.kostenlos
5Acrylnägel!Crazy Labskostenlos
6Corona-Warn-AppRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
7Photo Widget: SimpleHyoungbin Kookkostenlos
8WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
9InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
10YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited8,99
2ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd10,99
3NotabilityGinger Labs9,99
4MinecraftMojang7,99
5MyScript CalculatorMyScript3,49
6Universe in a Nutshellin a nutshell – kurzgesagt GmbH3,49
7Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner AppReaddle Inc.4,49
8MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
9DeponiaDaedalic Entertainment GmbH5,49
10Duet DisplayDuet, Inc.10,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Among Us!InnerSloth LLCkostenlos
2WidgetsmithCross Forward Consulting, LLCkostenlos
3Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
4YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
5Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
6NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
7ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos
8Harry Potter: Rätsel & ZauberZynga Inc.kostenlos
9Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
10Microsoft PowerPointMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:200930-99-771247/4