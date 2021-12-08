Für iPhone und iPad

Lerntool und visuelle Plattform unter den Top-Apps der Woche

Der Studienalltag ist oft hart und stressig. „AnkiMobile Flashcards“ verspricht, zumindest das Lernen zu erleichtern. Das kommt bei iOS-Nutzern gut an. Was ist noch angesagt? Ein Blick auf die aktuellen App-Charts verrät es.

«Instagram»
Der Erfolg der Foto- und Video-Plattform «Instagram» hält an. Das zeigen die iOS-App-Charts der Woche.
Berlin (dpa). Akrobatische Yoga-Aasans an atemberaubenden Orten oder beschwingter Morgenkaffee in der Küche: Der perfekt inszenierte Moment bestimmt die Welt von „Instagram“. In den Top-Ten ist die App Dauergast – in dieser Woche auf Rang sieben.

Tag und Nacht kann man sich durch das Leben von Influencern, Celebritys und Durchschnittsbürgern scrollen, wenn man es denn möchte oder dem Algorithmus der Foto- und Video-App verfällt. Dass sich die zu intensive Nutzung der Plattform negativ auf das Selbstbild von Jugendlichen auswirkt, ist nicht neu. Instagram verspricht Verbesserungen.

In den Top Ten dabei ist auch die App „AnkiMobile Flashcards“. Mit dem vielseitigen Tool können Studierende Lerninhalte vom PC oder MacBook auf das iPhone übertragen. Mit intelligenten Karteikarten lässt sich der eigene Fortschritt fortwährend überprüfen. Obwohl mit 24,99 Euro recht teuer, überzeugt die Lernhilfe viele Nutzer und landet auf Platz neun der meistgekauften Apps.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2Threema. Sicherer MessengerThreema GmbH3,99
3MinecraftMojang6,99
4Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica3,99
5Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
6Forest – Bleib fokussiertSEEKRTECH CO., LTD.1,99
7food with loveFood with love3,99
8Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
9AutoSleep SchalftrackerTantsissa4,99
10GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited7,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1CovPassRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
2Corona-Warn-AppRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
3CovPass CheckRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
4WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
5luca appculture4life GmbHkostenlos
6Rocket League SideswipePsyonix LLCkostenlos
7InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
8YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
9PayPalPayPal, Inc.kostenlos
10TikTokTikTok Pte. Ltd.kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited7,99
2ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd9,99
3MinecraftMojang6,99
4Messenger für WhatsApp on iPadBeijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd0,99
5Affinity PhotoSerif Labs9,99
6MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99
7Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
8Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
9AnkiMobile FlashcardsAnkitects Pty Ltd24,99
10Affinity DesignerSerif Labs9,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Rocket League SideswipePsyonix LLCkostenlos
2ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos
3Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
4Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
5Microsoft PowerPointMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
6Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
7NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
8Disney+Disneykostenlos
9Messenger for WhatsApp & MoreBaris Gungorkostenlos
10Taschenrechner AirWzp Solutions Ldakostenlos

