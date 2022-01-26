Für iPhone und iPad

iOS-Top-Apps: Love Messages und TV-Streaming

Vielleicht als Vorbereitung auf den Valentinstag werden in dieser Woche besonders gern gezeichnete Liebesbotschaften verschickt. Auf die Spitzenposition der iOS-Charts schafft es aber eine TV-Streaming-App.

«Noteit – Drawing App»
«Noteit – Drawing App» ermöglicht es, kleine Notizen und Zeichnungen direkt auf den Homebildschirm der Freundin oder des Freundes zu schicken.
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Berlin (dpa-infocom) – In ein paar Tagen ist Valentinstag. Der Handel hat sich bereits in Stellung gebracht und allerlei Krimskrams in Herzform im Kassenbereich platziert. Doch kleine Aufmerksamkeiten gehen auch anders. Wie sieht es zum Beispiel mit selbst gestalteten Liebesnachrichten aus?

„Noteit – Drawing App“ ist eine Zeichen-App für Paare und in dieser Woche bei iOS-Usern besonders beliebt. Die App fungiert als Homescreen-Widget und ermöglicht es, kleine Notizen und Zeichnungen direkt auf den Homebildschirm der Freundin oder des Freundes zu schicken. Mit dieser süßen Idee schafft es die „Noteit – Drawing App“ nun auf Platz drei der App-Charts.

Auf der Spitzenposition landet „Joyn – deine Streaming App“. Nach klassischem Vorbild bietet die App eine Mischung aus Live-TV und Mediathek. Mit dem neuen Update wurden die Mediatheken-Seiten noch einmal überarbeitet. „Joyn – deine Streaming App“ ist nach Registrierung komplett kostenlos.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2Threema. Sicherer MessengerThreema GmbH3,99
3MinecraftMojang6,99
4Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica4,99
5AutoSleep SchlaftrackerTantsissa4,99
6MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99
7ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2022ADAC Camping GmbH4,99
8PouZakeh Limited1,99
9food with loveFood with love3,99
10Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Corona-Warn-AppRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
2CovPassRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
3NoteIt – Drawing AppVitor Bukovitzkostenlos
4WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
5InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
6YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
7TikTokTikTok Ltd.kostenlos
8Google Maps – Transit & EssenGoogle LLCkostenlos
9PayPalPayPal, Inc.kostenlos
10CovPass CheckRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited7,99
2ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd9,99
3MinecraftMojang6,99
4MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99
5Messenger für WhatsApp on iPadBeijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd0,99
6ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2022ADAC Camping GmbH4,99
7Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
8AnkiMobile FlashcardsAnkitects Pty Ltd24,99
9Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
10TownscaperRaw Fury4,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Joyn deine Streaming AppJoyn GmbHkostenlos
2ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoom Video Communications, Inc.kostenlos
3Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
4Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
5Microsoft PowerPointMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
6Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
7Disney+Disneykostenlos
8NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
9Coloring MatchSUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTDkostenlos
10Messenger Web for WhatsAppBaris Gungorkostenlos

