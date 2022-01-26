iOS-Top-Apps: Love Messages und TV-Streaming

Vielleicht als Vorbereitung auf den Valentinstag werden in dieser Woche besonders gern gezeichnete Liebesbotschaften verschickt. Auf die Spitzenposition der iOS-Charts schafft es aber eine TV-Streaming-App.

Berlin (dpa-infocom) – In ein paar Tagen ist Valentinstag. Der Handel hat sich bereits in Stellung gebracht und allerlei Krimskrams in Herzform im Kassenbereich platziert. Doch kleine Aufmerksamkeiten gehen auch anders. Wie sieht es zum Beispiel mit selbst gestalteten Liebesnachrichten aus?

„Noteit – Drawing App“ ist eine Zeichen-App für Paare und in dieser Woche bei iOS-Usern besonders beliebt. Die App fungiert als Homescreen-Widget und ermöglicht es, kleine Notizen und Zeichnungen direkt auf den Homebildschirm der Freundin oder des Freundes zu schicken. Mit dieser süßen Idee schafft es die „Noteit – Drawing App“ nun auf Platz drei der App-Charts.

Auf der Spitzenposition landet „Joyn – deine Streaming App“. Nach klassischem Vorbild bietet die App eine Mischung aus Live-TV und Mediathek. Mit dem neuen Update wurden die Mediatheken-Seiten noch einmal überarbeitet. „Joyn – deine Streaming App“ ist nach Registrierung komplett kostenlos.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,99 5 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,99 6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 7 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2022 ADAC Camping GmbH 4,99 8 Pou Zakeh Limited 1,99 9 food with love Food with love 3,99 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 2 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 3 NoteIt – Drawing App Vitor Bukovitz kostenlos 4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 7 TikTok TikTok Ltd. kostenlos 8 Google Maps – Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 9 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos 10 CovPass Check Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 9,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 5 Messenger für WhatsApp on iPad Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd 0,99 6 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2022 ADAC Camping GmbH 4,99 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 8 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 24,99 9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 10 Townscaper Raw Fury 4,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Joyn deine Streaming App Joyn GmbH kostenlos 2 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom Video Communications, Inc. kostenlos 3 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 5 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 7 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 8 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 9 Coloring Match SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos 10 Messenger Web for WhatsApp Baris Gungor kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:220126-99-854983/9