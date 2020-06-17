Archivierter Artikel vom 17.06.2020, 15:50 Uhr

iOS-Games: Gefängnis leiten oder Skateboardtricks üben

Bei vielen iOS-Gamern herrscht in dieser Woche Recht und Ordnung: Mit „Prison Empire Tycoon – Sim“ schafft es ein Gefängnissimulator in die Gamecharts. Zudem zieht es die Spieler auf die virtuelle Halfpipe.

Meistgeladene iPad-Games
True Skate
Bei «True Skate» sind Gamer auf Straßen, Plätzen und in der Halfpipe unterwegs. Hier können sie allerlei Tricks und Stunts üben.
Berlin (dpa-infocom) – In den iOS-Gamecharts landet in dieser Woche ein Simulationsspiel der besonderen Art. Bei „Prison Empire Tycoon – Sim“ schlüpft der Spieler in die Rolle eines Gefängnisdirektors. Neben dem Wohlergehen der Insassen geht es dabei um einen stetigen Weiterbau der Haftanstalt.

Deutlich actionreicher geht es bei dem Skate-Spiel „True Skate“ (2,29 Euro) zu. Der Gamer übernimmt hier die Kontrolle über ein herrenloses Skateboard und führt allerlei Tricks und Stunts aus. Neben Halfpipe-Maps lassen sich auch Straßen und Plätze befahren. „True Skate“ landet auf Platz zehn der meistgekauften iPhone-Games.

An „Minecraft“ (7,99 Euro) reicht auch in dieser Woche kaum ein anderes Spiel heran. Bei dem Sandbox-Spiel im Pixel-Stil lassen sich beliebig viele würfelförmige Blöcke zu riesen Bauten und Landschaften formen. Der Kreativität wird hier keine Grenzen gesetzt. Das Spiel führt wieder einmal die Liste der meistgekaufte iPad-Games an.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
3Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
4Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99
5PouPaul Salameh2,29
6Geometry DashRobTop Games AB2,29
7Terraria505 Games (US), Inc.5,49
8Football Manager 2020 MobileSEGA9,99
9Pocket BuildMoonBear LTD1,09
10True SkateTrue Axis2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Stack Colors!Voodookostenlos
2Tangle Master 3DRollic Gameskostenlos
3Cube Surfer!Voodookostenlos
4Hyper SchoolSuji Gameskostenlos
5RobloxRoblox Corporationkostenlos
6Prison Empire Tycoon – SimDigital Thingskostenlos
7Brain Test: Knifflige RätselUnico Studio LLCkostenlos
8Good SliceVoodookostenlos
9Money Buster!Alictuskostenlos
10Super Sniper!Voodookostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
3Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
4Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99
5Stardew ValleyChucklefish Limited8,99
6The House of Da VinciBlue Brain Games5,49
7The Game of LifeMarmalade Game Studio3,49
8The House of Da Vinci 2Blue Brain Games5,49
9Slay the SpireHumble Bundle10,99
10Terraria505 Games (US), Inc.5,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Men Talking Tom: FreundeOutfit7 Limitedkostenlos
2Block Puzzle – Wood GamesLearnings.AIkostenlos
3RobloxRoblox Corporationkostenlos
4Stack Colors!Voodookostenlos
5Brawl StarsSupercellkostenlos
6FishdomPlayrixkostenlos
7Save The Girl!Lion Studioskostenlos
8Brain Test: Knifflige RätselUnico Studio LLCkostenlos
9Prison Empire Tycoon – SimDigital Thingskostenlos
10TownshipPlayrixkostenlos