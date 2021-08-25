Aus dem App Store
iOS-Game-Charts: Epische Kämpfe und Kart-Rennen
Berlin (dpa). Mario, der schnauzbärtige Klempner, ist durch die Jump-’n’-Run-Spiele der Super Mario-Reihe weltbekannt geworden. Das war 1983. Jetzt startet Mario Kart zu einer Tour um die Welt.
„Mario Kart Tour“ enthält sowohl von realen Städten inspirierte Strecken als auch klassische Mario Kart-Strecken. In traditionellem Gameplay kämpfen Spieler um die möglichst beste Platzierung. Mithilfe von Items und dem Partyzeit-Modus bringt man die Gegner auf die Palme. Das brandneue Mario Kart-Spiel landet auf Platz 6.
Epische Kämpfe in Echtzeit warten in „Clash Royal“. In der Mischung aus Kartenspiel und Echtzeit-Multiplayer-Action treffen Spieler auf viele beliebte Clash-Charaktere. Ein eigenes Deck zusammenbauen, Freunde herausfordern und einen Clan gründen: „Clash Royal“ verspricht vielseitigen Spielspaß.
Im Update sind zusätzliche Deckplätze, ein erweiterter Trophäenpfad und eine neue Karte enthalten. „Clash Royal“ kämpft sich diese Woche auf Platz 10 der Game-Charts.
Top iPhone Games
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|5
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
|6
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|2,99
|7
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|8
|True Skate
|True Axis
|1,99
|9
|Incredibox
|So Far So Good
|3,99
|10
|Football Manager 2021 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Be The Judge – Ethische Rätsel
|Matchingham Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Castle Raid!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Wahl-O-Mat
|bpb
|kostenlos
|4
|Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D
|Tap2Play LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Project Makeover
|Magic Tavern, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|7
|Judgment Day: Engel Gottes
|Matchingham Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Mighty Party: Kampfhelden
|Panoramik Games
|kostenlos
|9
|Arrow Fest
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
Top iPad Games
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|2,99
|6
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|2,99
|7
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,99
|8
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|4,99
|9
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
|10
|Door Kickers
|KILLHOUSE GAMES SRL
|0,99
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Project Makeover
|Magic Tavern, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D
|Tap2Play LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Makeup Artist: Perfect Design
|Beauty salon Studio
|kostenlosv
|5
|Brain Riddle – Tricky Puzzles
|Doan Thanh
|kostenlos
|6
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd
|kostenlos
|7
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|8
|Judgment Day: Engel Gottes
|Matchingham Games
|kostenlos
|9
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|10
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210825-99-962619/19