iOS-Game-Charts: Epische Kämpfe und Kart-Rennen

Ein brandneues Abenteuer wartet auf Fans der Mario-Kart-Reihe – kurzweiliger Spielspaß und Wiedersehen mit alten Bekannten inklusive. Und: Ein beliebter Spiele-Klassiker kämpft sich erneut in die Charts.

Mario Kart
Mario Kart startet zu einer Tour um die Welt.
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Berlin (dpa). Mario, der schnauzbärtige Klempner, ist durch die Jump-’n’-Run-Spiele der Super Mario-Reihe weltbekannt geworden. Das war 1983. Jetzt startet Mario Kart zu einer Tour um die Welt.

„Mario Kart Tour“ enthält sowohl von realen Städten inspirierte Strecken als auch klassische Mario Kart-Strecken. In traditionellem Gameplay kämpfen Spieler um die möglichst beste Platzierung. Mithilfe von Items und dem Partyzeit-Modus bringt man die Gegner auf die Palme. Das brandneue Mario Kart-Spiel landet auf Platz 6.

Epische Kämpfe in Echtzeit warten in „Clash Royal“. In der Mischung aus Kartenspiel und Echtzeit-Multiplayer-Action treffen Spieler auf viele beliebte Clash-Charaktere. Ein eigenes Deck zusammenbauen, Freunde herausfordern und einen Clan gründen: „Clash Royal“ verspricht vielseitigen Spielspaß.

Im Update sind zusätzliche Deckplätze, ein erweiterter Trophäenpfad und eine neue Karte enthalten. „Clash Royal“ kämpft sich diese Woche auf Platz 10 der Game-Charts.

Top iPhone Games

Meistgekauft

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang6,99
2Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
3Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
4MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99
5Geometry DashRobTop Games AB1,99
6Mein Kind LebensbornSarepta Studio AS2,99
7PouZakeh Limited1,99
8True SkateTrue Axis1,99
9IncrediboxSo Far So Good3,99
10Football Manager 2021 MobileSEGA9,99

Meistgeladen

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Be The Judge – Ethische RätselMatchingham Gameskostenlos
2Castle Raid!Voodookostenlos
3Wahl-O-Matbpbkostenlos
4Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3DTap2Play LLCkostenlos
5Project MakeoverMagic Tavern, Inc.kostenlos
6Subway SurfersSybo Games ApSkostenlos
7Judgment Day: Engel GottesMatchingham Gameskostenlos
8Mighty Party: KampfheldenPanoramik Gameskostenlos
9Arrow FestRollic Gameskostenlos
10Clash RoyaleSupercellkostenlos

Top iPad Games

Meistgekauft

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang6,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99
3Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
4Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
5Mein Kind LebensbornSarepta Studio AS2,99
6DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2Marmalade Game Studio2,99
7Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH5,99
8Stardew ValleyChucklefish Limited4,99
9Geometry DashRobTop Games AB1,99
10Door KickersKILLHOUSE GAMES SRL0,99

Meistgeladen

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Project MakeoverMagic Tavern, Inc.kostenlos
2ROBLOXRoblox Corporationkostenlos
3Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3DTap2Play LLCkostenlos
4Makeup Artist: Perfect DesignBeauty salon Studiokostenlosv
5Brain Riddle – Tricky PuzzlesDoan Thanhkostenlos
6Mario Kart TourNintendo Co., Ltdkostenlos
7Hay DaySupercellkostenlos
8Judgment Day: Engel GottesMatchingham Gameskostenlos
9Subway SurfersSybo Games ApSkostenlos
10Clash RoyaleSupercellkostenlos

