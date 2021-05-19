Aus dem App Store
iOS-Game-Charts: Dino-Musik oder der große Traum vom Fliegen
Berlin (dpa). Man kann sich schon fragen, was Dinosaurier eigentlich mit Musik zu tun haben. Muss man aber nicht. In dieser Woche sammeln iOS-Gamer jedenfalls mit einem Dino Töne und Noten ein. Warum nur? Weil es einfach Spaß macht.
Mit „Like A Dino!“ haben sich die Entwickler wirklich viel Mühe gegeben. Die Melodien bringen direkt gute Laune, die Spielidee ist witzig und das Game ist unheimlich liebevoll gestaltet. „Like A Dino!“ ist kostenlos und landet zu recht auf Platz 1 der iOS-Game-Charts.
Fast schon ein Klassiker, der es in dieser Woche erneut in die Top Ten schafft, ist „Tiny Wings“. Seit 2011 hüpft das Hühnchen nun schon von Hügel zu Hügel, heftig mit den Flügelchen flatternd, um für einen kurzen Moment aufzusteigen und ein kleines Stück weit zu fliegen. Das neue Update hält Bugfixes und einige Verbesserungen bereit.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|Earn to Die 2
|Not Doppler
|0,49
|7
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Tiny Wings
|Andreas Illiger
|2,29
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|2
|Bounce and collect
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|MHA:The Strongest Hero
|A PLUS JAPAN Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|5
|Parking Jam 3D
|Popcore GmbH
|kostenlos
|6
|Hair Challenge
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|8
|Mergical – rätsel spiele
|REIN TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
|kostenlos
|9
|Makeover Studio 3D
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|10
|Hero Wars – Fight the Monsters
|Nexters Global LTD
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Divinity – Original Sin 2
|Larian Studios
|27,99
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|6
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|6
|The Room
|Fireproof Studios Limited
|1,09
|8
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|9
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,99
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|2
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|3
|Hair Challenge
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|5
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Makeover Studio 3D
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|7
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|8
|MHA:The Strongest Hero
|A PLUS JAPAN Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|10
|Project Makeover
|Magic Tavern, Inc.
|kostenlos
