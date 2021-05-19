Aus dem App Store

iOS-Game-Charts: Dino-Musik oder der große Traum vom Fliegen

Mit Dino, Lama oder Giraffe Songs freischalten oder mit einem Hühnchen, das vom Fliegen träumt über Hügel hüpfen. Was die iOS-Gamer-Gemeinde in dieser Woche begeistert.

«Like A Dino!»
Das Game «Like A Dino!» ist in dieser Woche absoluter Liebling der iOS-Nutzer.
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Berlin (dpa). Man kann sich schon fragen, was Dinosaurier eigentlich mit Musik zu tun haben. Muss man aber nicht. In dieser Woche sammeln iOS-Gamer jedenfalls mit einem Dino Töne und Noten ein. Warum nur? Weil es einfach Spaß macht.

Mit „Like A Dino!“ haben sich die Entwickler wirklich viel Mühe gegeben. Die Melodien bringen direkt gute Laune, die Spielidee ist witzig und das Game ist unheimlich liebevoll gestaltet. „Like A Dino!“ ist kostenlos und landet zu recht auf Platz 1 der iOS-Game-Charts.

Fast schon ein Klassiker, der es in dieser Woche erneut in die Top Ten schafft, ist „Tiny Wings“. Seit 2011 hüpft das Hühnchen nun schon von Hügel zu Hügel, heftig mit den Flügelchen flatternd, um für einen kurzen Moment aufzusteigen und ein kleines Stück weit zu fliegen. Das neue Update hält Bugfixes und einige Verbesserungen bereit.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2PouPaul Salameh2,29
3Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
4Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
5MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
6Earn to Die 2Not Doppler0,49
7Geometry DashRobTop Games AB2,29
8Doodle JumpLima Sky0,49
9Tiny WingsAndreas Illiger2,29
10Grand Theft Auto: San AndreasRockstar Games7,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Like A Dino!Hyun-joong Kimkostenlos
2Bounce and collectVoodookostenlos
3MHA:The Strongest HeroA PLUS JAPAN Inc.kostenlos
4Clash RoyaleSupercellkostenlos
5Parking Jam 3DPopcore GmbHkostenlos
6Hair ChallengeRollic Gameskostenlos
7Hay DaySupercellkostenlos
8Mergical – rätsel spieleREIN TECHNOLOGY LIMITEDkostenlos
9Makeover Studio 3DKwalee Ltdkostenlos
10Hero Wars – Fight the MonstersNexters Global LTDkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2Divinity – Original Sin 2Larian Studios27,99
3MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
4Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
5Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
6DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2Marmalade Game Studio3,49
6The RoomFireproof Studios Limited1,09
8Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99
9HORSE CLUB Pferde-AbenteuerBlue Ocean Entertainment AG4,99
10Stardew ValleyChucklefish Limited5,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Like A Dino!Hyun-joong Kimkostenlos
2Hay DaySupercellkostenlos
3Hair ChallengeRollic Gameskostenlos
4Clash RoyaleSupercellkostenlos
5ROBLOXRoblox Corporationkostenlos
6Makeover Studio 3DKwalee Ltdkostenlos
7Bus Simulator : UltimateZuuks Gameskostenlos
8MHA:The Strongest HeroA PLUS JAPAN Inc.kostenlos
9Brawl StarsSupercellkostenlos
10Project MakeoverMagic Tavern, Inc.kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210519-99-657937/5