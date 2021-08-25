Aus dem App Store

iOS-Game-Charts: Bilderrätsel lösen und Recht sprechen

Der Gerichtssaal gehört den Rätselfans unter den Gamern. Die suchen in dieser Woche Beweise, um gefährlichen Tätern auf die Schliche zu kommen. Andere machen lieber Gehirntraining.

«Be The Judge»
Einmal Richter spielen – das geht mit der Game-App «Be The Judge».
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Berlin (dpa). Bereit, um der Wahrheit auf die Spur zu kommen? In dieser Woche schlüpfen Gamer in die Rolle des Richters und bestimmen mit ihrer Entscheidung das Schicksal von Verdächtigen. Doch wer ist wirklich schuldig?

„Be The Judge“ ist ein „Ethical Puzzle“ in bunter Comic-Grafik. Die Aufgabe besteht darin, den wahren Täter zu finden. Dazu musst du den kleinen Hinweisen folgen und zahlreiche Beweismittel auswerten. Schließlich sollst du am Ende ein gerechtes Urteil fällen. „Be The Judge“ landet auf Platz 4 der Game-Charts.

Ein buntes Rätselspiel ist auch „Brain Riddle – Tricky Puzzles“. Hier gilt es, unzählige knifflige Bilderrätsel zu lösen. Personen und Objekte müssen identifiziert werden, um den Handlungsverlauf weiter voranzubringen. Auf den Spieler warten viele spannende Puzzle-Levels, von einfach bis schwierig. Platz 3 für „Brain Riddle – Tricky Puzzles“.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang6,99
2Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi3,99
3Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
4MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99
5Geometry DashRobTop Games AB1,99
6PouZakeh Limited1,99
7Mein Kind LebensbornSarepta Studio AS2,99
8Bloons TD 5Ninja Kiwi2,99
9Grand Theft Auto: San AndreasRockstar Games6,99
10Rebel Inc.Ndemic Creations1,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Wahl-O-Matbpbkostenlos
2MARVEL Future RevolutionNetmarble Corporationkostenlos
3Brain Riddle – Tricky PuzzlesDoan Thanhkostenlos
4Be The Judge – Ethische RätselMatchingham Gameskostenlos
5Project MakeoverMagic Tavern, Inc.kostenlos
6Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3DTap2Play LLCkostenlos
7Subway SurfersSybo Games ApSkostenlos
8Clash RoyaleSupercellkostenlos
9Castle Raid!Voodookostenlos
10Geometry Dash LiteRobTop Games ABkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang6,99
2Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi3,99
3MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99
4Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
5Mein Kind LebensbornSarepta Studio AS2,99
6NorthgardPlaydigious5,99
7Geometry DashRobTop Games AB1,99
8Stardew ValleyChucklefish Limited4,99
9Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH5,99
10Poly Bridge 2Dry Cactus4,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MARVEL Future RevolutionNetmarble Corporationkostenlos
2ROBLOXRoblox Corporationkostenlos
3Wahl-O-Matbpbkostenlos
4Project MakeoverMagic Tavern, Inc.kostenlos
5Bus Simulator: UltimateZuuks Gameskostenlos
6Hay DaySupercellkostenlos
7Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3DTap2Play LLCkostenlos
8Angry Birds 2Rovio Entertainmentkostenlos
9Geometry Dash LiteRobTop Games ABkostenlos
10Brain Riddle – Tricky PuzzlesDoan Thanhkostenlos

