Archivierter Artikel vom 09.09.2020, 13:20 Uhr

Top Ten der Woche

iOS-App-Charts: Wetter abfragen und kochen mit dem Thermomix

Auf welche Apps haben es iOS-Nutzer derzeit besonders abgesehen? Die Top Ten des App Stores zeigen es: Gefragt sind ein Wetter-Dienst, ein Tool für Lehrer und Kochideen für den Thermomix.

«Weather Pro»
Ein Evergreen unter den iOS-Apps: «Weather Pro».
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Berlin (dpa-infocom) – Alle die oft draußen sind wissen: eine zuverlässige Wettervorhersage ist Gold wert, egal ob beim Angeln oder im Camping-Urlaub.

Schon lange in den App-Charts gelistet und in dieser Woche auf Platz acht ist „WeatherPro“. Der Dienst bietet nicht nur eine klassische Prognose, sondern warnt auch rechtzeitig vor Extremwetter und vermittelt dank hochauflösender Karten ein detailliertes Bild der jeweiligen Wetterlage. Trockene Füße gibt es hier für 0,99 Euro.

Etwas besser schneidet die Küchenhilfe „Food with love“ ab. Sie landet auf Rang vier. Für 3,99 Euro gibt die App all denjenigen eine Hilfestellung, die zuhause mit dem Thermomix kochen. Sie enthält über 1000 Rezepte mit Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen und Portionsrechner sowie zahlreiche Tipps und Tricks.

Auch Lehrer setzen derzeit gern auf eine App: „Teacher Tool“ verspricht eine optimale Schülerverwaltung und ist Notenbuch, Klassenheft und digitaler Lehrerkalender in einem. Mit einer übersichtlichen Bedienbarkeit sind alle Daten zu jeder Zeit einsehbar und veränderbar. Einen Haken gibt es jedoch: Die App kostet 27,99 Euro.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2ThreemaThreema GmbH3,99
3MinecraftMojang7,99
4food with loveFood with love3,99
5Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica4,49
6WatchChat 2: for WhatsAppAlexander Nowak3,49
7AutoSleep SchlaftrackerTantsissa4,49
8WeatherProMeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH0,99
9FacetuneLightricks Ltd.4,49
10TruberbrookHeadup GmbH2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
2InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
3Google Maps – Transit & EssenGoogle LLCkostenlos
4Corona-Warn-AppRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
5YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
6Netto: Angebote & CouponsNetto Marken-Discount AG & Co. KGkostenlos
7eBay KleinanzeigenMarktplaats BVkostenlos
8PayPalPayPal, Inc.kostenlos
9Spotify – Musik und PlaylistsSpotify Ltd.kostenlos
10SnapchatSnap, Inc.kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited8,99
2ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd10,99
3NotabilityGinger Labs9,99
4MinecraftMojang7,99
5TruberbrookHeadup GmbH5,49
6Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner AppReaddle Inc.4,49
7MyScript CalculatorMyScript3,49
8MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
9TeacherTool 6Udo Hilwerling27,99
10WeatherPro for iPadMeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH0,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
2NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
3Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
4Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
5Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
6Microsoft PowerPointMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
7ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos
8Messaging for WhatsApp on iPadBurak Acemoglukostenlos
9Microsoft ExcelMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
10Microsoft OneNoteMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos

