Top Ten der Woche
iOS-App-Charts: Wetter abfragen und kochen mit dem Thermomix
Berlin (dpa-infocom) – Alle die oft draußen sind wissen: eine zuverlässige Wettervorhersage ist Gold wert, egal ob beim Angeln oder im Camping-Urlaub.
Schon lange in den App-Charts gelistet und in dieser Woche auf Platz acht ist „WeatherPro“. Der Dienst bietet nicht nur eine klassische Prognose, sondern warnt auch rechtzeitig vor Extremwetter und vermittelt dank hochauflösender Karten ein detailliertes Bild der jeweiligen Wetterlage. Trockene Füße gibt es hier für 0,99 Euro.
Etwas besser schneidet die Küchenhilfe „Food with love“ ab. Sie landet auf Rang vier. Für 3,99 Euro gibt die App all denjenigen eine Hilfestellung, die zuhause mit dem Thermomix kochen. Sie enthält über 1000 Rezepte mit Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen und Portionsrechner sowie zahlreiche Tipps und Tricks.
Auch Lehrer setzen derzeit gern auf eine App: „Teacher Tool“ verspricht eine optimale Schülerverwaltung und ist Notenbuch, Klassenheft und digitaler Lehrerkalender in einem. Mit einer übersichtlichen Bedienbarkeit sind alle Daten zu jeder Zeit einsehbar und veränderbar. Einen Haken gibt es jedoch: Die App kostet 27,99 Euro.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|6
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|Alexander Nowak
|3,49
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|8
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|9
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|10
|Truberbrook
|Headup GmbH
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Google Maps – Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Netto: Angebote & Coupons
|Netto Marken-Discount AG & Co. KG
|kostenlos
|7
|eBay Kleinanzeigen
|Marktplaats BV
|kostenlos
|8
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify – Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Truberbrook
|Headup GmbH
|5,49
|6
|Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|7
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|TeacherTool 6
|Udo Hilwerling
|27,99
|10
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|8
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Excel
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft OneNote
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200909-99-487272/4