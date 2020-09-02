iOS-App-Charts: Fotos bearbeiten und kontaktlos bezahlen

Archivierter Artikel vom 02.09.2020, 15:30 Uhr

Berlin (dpa-infocom) – Sparkassenkunden können jetzt mit Girocard via Apple Pay kontaktlos bezahlen. Mit der hauseigenen App „Sparkasse Ihre mobile Filiale“ kann das neue Tool eingerichtet werden.

Im Geschäft halten Nutzer dann ihr iPhone oder die Apple Watch an das entsprechende Terminal und schon ist der Einkauf bezahlt. Die neue Funktion kommt gut an: In den App-Charts landet die Sparkassen-App in dieser Woche auf Platz 10 der meistgeladenen Apps.

Hässliche Stromleitungen oder überfüllte Mülleimer auf Selfies gehören jetzt der Vergangenheit an. Unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche befindet sich auch die praktische Fotobearbeitungs-App „TouchRetouch“. Mit verschiedenen Werkzeugen können kleine Makel erst markiert und dann gelöscht werden.

Auch unter den Top Ten ist die Landwirtschafts-App „Farming Simulator 20“. Mit ihr können die Naturfreunde unter den iPhone-Usern ihren eigenen Hof bewirtschaften und zu Pferd das Land erkunden.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 6 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 7 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49 8 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 3,49 9 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 3,49 10 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 2 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 3 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 4 Google Maps – Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 6 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 7 Spotify – Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos 8 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos 9 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos 10 Sparkasse Ihre mobile Filiale Star Finanz GmbH kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 TeacherTool 6 Udo Hilwerling 27,99 6 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 7 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 3,49 8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 9 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49 10 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 3,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 2 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 4 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 5 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 7 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 8 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 9 Microsoft OneNote Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 10 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos

