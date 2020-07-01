Archivierter Artikel vom 01.07.2020, 14:45 Uhr

iOS-App-Charts: Campingtipps und ein Sonos-Update

Die Corona-Warn-App steht weiter an der Spitze der Download-Charts im App Store. Neu dabei ist dagegen ein Camping-Reiseführer – passend zum Reisen in Zeiten der Pandemie.

ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2020
Die App «ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2020» bietet Infos zu 17 000 Campingplätzen in Deutschland und Europa.
Berlin (dpa-infocom) – Reisen sind trotz Corona-Krise wieder möglich – die ganz großen Trips in die Ferne, ob per Flugzeug oder Kreuzfahrtschiff, fallen aber weiter aus. Die Alternative für viele: Camping.

Offensichtlich steht dabei die App „ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2020“ (8,99 Euro) unter Campern hoch im Kurs. Mit Zugriff auf 17 000 Campingplätze in Deutschland und Europa, ausführlichen Beschreibungen und aktuellen Angeboten will das Programm Neulinge, aber natürlich auch alte Camping-Hasen bei ihren Wohnwagen- oder Wohnmobil-Trips unterstützen.

Neu unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche ist auch „Sonos“. Damit lassen sich Lautsprecher und andere Geräte des gleichnamigen Herstellers steuern. Wichtig dabei: Den Namen „Sonos“ trägt nun die neue App S2. Sie ist allerdings nicht mehr mit allen Sonos-Geräten kompatibel – wer noch einen älteren Lautsprecher daheim hat, muss eventuell die alte App verwenden. Sie steht nun unter dem Namen „Sonos S1 Controller“ weiter im App Store.

Mehr als 1000 Rezepte für 3,99 Euro – das klingt fair, oder? Diesen Deal bietet „Food with Love“, ein digitales Kochbuch speziell für den Thermomix. Die App bietet unter anderem Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen, eine Favoritenliste und eine flexible Suchfunktion – zum Beispiel nach Zutaten.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2ThreemaThreema GmbH3,99
3MinecraftMojang7,99
4WeatherProMeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH0,99
5food with loveFood with love3,99
6FacetuneLightricks Ltd.4,49
7Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica4,49
8WatchChat 2: for WhatsAppAlexander Nowak3,49
9ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2020ADAC Camping GmbH8,99
10AutoSleep SchlaftrackerTantsissa4,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Corona-Warn-AppRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
2Tangle Master 3DRollic Gameskostenlos
3WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
4TikTokTikTok Inc.kostenlos
5SonosSonos, Inc.kostenlos
6InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
7Google Maps – Transit & EssenGoogle LLCkostenlos
8YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
9IKEAInter IKEA Systems B.V.kostenlos
10Money Buster!Alictuskostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited8,99
2ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd10,99
3NotabilityGinger Labs9,99
4MinecraftMojang7,99
5WeatherPro for iPadMeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH0,99
6MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,99
7Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
8Affinity PhotoSerif Labs21,99
9Duet DisplayDuet, Inc.10,99
10food with loveFood with love3,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos
2NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
3YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
4Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
5SonosSonos, Inc.kostenlos
6Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
7Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
8Money Buster!Alictuskostenlos
9Messaging for WhatsApp on iPadBurak Acemoglukostenlos
10Disney+Disneykostenlos

