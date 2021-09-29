Top-Platzierungen der Woche

Im App Store: Zwei Platzhirsche in den Top Ten

Viele iOS-User sind täglich auf „Instagram“ unterwegs, posten Bilder und Videos und generieren Reichweite. Die „ZOOM“-App ist inzwischen fast Standard, wenn es um virtuelle Konferenzen geht. Das Treffen der Platzhirsche in den App-Charts:

«Instagram»
Stories, Reels und IGTV: Nutzer bestücken ihren «Instagram»-Feed mit spannenden Inhalten, um möglichst viele Follower anzuziehen.
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Berlin (dpa-infocom) – „Näher an den Menschen und Dingen, die du liebst“, diesem werbewirksamen Leitspruch folgen viele Millionen User auf „Instagram“. Wie sehr diese am Leben der anderen tatsächlich teil haben, steht auf einem anderen Blatt.

Fakt ist, dass „Instagram“ neben Facebook und TikTok eines der beliebtesten sozialen Netzwerke weltweit ist. Wer sich oder sein Unternehmen erfolgreich vermarkten will, kommt um ein Profil nicht mehr herum. Ob Stories, Reels und IGTV: Instas bestücken ihren Feed mit spannenden Inhalten, um möglichst viele Follower anzuziehen. Rang 8 für den Charts-Dauergast.

Auch nicht das erste Mal in den Top Ten dabei ist der Videokonferenzdienst „ZOOM Cloud Meetings“. Im Corona-Jahr 2020 hat sich die App zu einer der führenden in diesem Bereich entwickelt. Kein Wunder, denn das Tool ist nutzerfreundlich und funktioniert mit minimalen Störungen – im Home-Office die ideale Möglichkeit, um mit Kunden und Kollegen in Kontakt zu bleiben. „Gezoomt“ wird in dieser Woche auf Rang 9.

Top iPhone Apps

Meistgekauft

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2Threema. The Secure MessengerThreema GmbH3,99
3Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica3,99
4MinecraftMojang6,99
5GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited7,99
6Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
7Forest – Bleib fokussiertSEEKRTECH CO., LTD.1,99
8PouZakeh Limited1,99
9food with loveFood with love3,99
10Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99

Meistgeladen

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1CovPassRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
2luca appculture4life GmbHkostenlos
3Pokémon UNITEThe Pokemon Companykostenlos
4WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
5Corona-Warn-AppRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
6Google Maps – Transit & EssenGoogle LLCkostenlos
7Wahl-O-Matbpbkostenlos
8InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
9YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
10PayPalPayPal, Inc.kostenlos

Top iPad Apps

Meistgekauft

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited7,99
2ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd9,99
3NotabilityGinger Labs8,99
4MinecraftMojang6,99
5Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
6MyScript CalculatorMyScript2,99
7AnkiMobile FlashcardsAnkitects Pty Ltd24,99
8MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99
9Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
10Poly Bridge 2Dry Cactus4,99

Meistgeladen

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Pokémon UNITEThe Pokemon Companykostenlos
2Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
3NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
4Messenger für WhatsApp iPadBeijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltdkostenlos
5YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
6Microsoft PowerPointMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
7Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
8Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
9ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos
10Taschenrechner AirWzp Solutions Ldakostenlos

