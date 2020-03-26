Archivierter Artikel vom 26.03.2020, 13:45 Uhr

Beliebte Spiele für iOS

Game-Charts: Traditionelle Zocker- und Kartenspiele

Bei der aktuellen Ausgangsbeschränkung sind Videospiele daheim besonders beliebt. Gerade die traditionellen Karten-; Zocker- und Abenteuerspiele sorgen für beste Unterhaltung.

Meistgeladene iPad-Games
«Spiel des Lebens»
Das «Spiel des Lebens» schafft es als App in die iOS-Game-Charts.
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Berlin (dpa-infocom) – Da überall Ausgangsbeschränkungen wegen der Corona-Krise herrschen, boomt die virtuelle Lebenswelt. Videospiele lenken prima ab und sorgen bei allen für viel Spaß. Das traditionelle Kartenspiel „UNO!™“ liegt dabei hoch in der Gunst der iOS-Gamer. Das familienfreundliche Wettkampf-Kartenspiel verfügt über komplett neue Regeln, Turniere, Abenteuer und vieles mehr.

Ebenfalls besonders beliebt ist die App Version des Brettspiels „Spiel des Lebens“, welche einen lang erwarteten Mehrspieler-Modus bietet und Spielfiguren in einer spektakulären 3D-Neubearbeitung zum Leben erwachen lässt.

Der Klassiker Monopoly macht aus Kindern und Erwachsenen nach wie vor begeisterte Zocker. Kapitalismus pus, aber eben nur im Spiel. Auf zum hemmungslosen Geldberge sammeln.

Meistgekauft – iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
2MinecraftMojang7,99
3Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
4Slaps And BeansTrinity Team4,49
5Football Manager 2020 MobileSEGA9,99
6PouPaul Salameh2,29
7Rebel Inc.Ndemic Creations2,29
8Geometry DashRobTop Games AB2,29
9Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99
10Stardew ValleyChucklefish Limited8,99

Meistgeladene – iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis/Euro
1Spiral RollVoodookostenlos
2Park MasterKAYAC Inc.kostenlos
3Perfekte SahnePlaygendary Limitedkostenlos
4TFT: Teamfight TacticsRiot Gameskostenlos
5Ultimate DiscSUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTDkostenlos
6Easy Game – Teste dein GehirnEasybrainkostenlos
7UNO!™Mattel163 Limitedkostenlos
8QuizduellMAG Interactivekostenlos
9Brain OutEYEWIND LIMITEDkostenlos
10FishdomPlayrixkostenlos

Meistgekauft – iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis/Euro
1MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
2MinecraftMojang7,99
3Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
4Stardew ValleyChucklefish Limited8,99
5Football Manager 2020 MobileSEGA9,99
6Slaps And BeansTrinity Team4,49
7Das Spiel des LebensMarmalade Game Studio3,49
8Scotland YardRavensburger Digital GmbH0,99
9Ticket to RideAsmodee Digital4,49
10The House of Da Vinci 2Blue Brain Games5,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Perfekte SahnePlaygendary Limitedkostenlos
2Spiral RollVoodookostenlos
3Mario Kart TourNintendo Co., Ltd.kostenlos
4FishdomPlayrixkostenlos
5WildscapesPlayrixkostenlos
6UNO!™Mattel163 Limitedkostenlos
7Mini MetroDinosaur Polo Clubkostenlos
8Die Sims™ MobileElectronic Artskostenlos
9Easy Game – Teste dein GehirnEasybrainkostenlos
10Ultimate DiscSUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTDkostenlos