Begehrte iOS-Games
Game-Charts: Schneidespaß und Tierpflege
Berlin (dpa-infocom) – Entspannte Musik, ein Messer und Objekte aus Sand – das sind die Zutaten des Games „ASMR-Schneiden“. Ziel ist es, unterschiedliche Objekte mit dem Messer in kleine Scheibchen zu zerteilen. Ein haptisches Feedback lässt das Schneidegefühl dabei noch realer werden. Das Spiel soll Stress abbauen und landet in dieser Woche auf Platz eins der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games.
In eine ganz andere Richtung geht das Spiel „Pou“ (2,29 Euro), das auf Platz vier der meistgekauften iPhone-Games liegt. Hier schlüpft man in die Rolle eines Tierpflegers und kümmert sich um die Belange und Bedürfnisse eines Haustieres. Bei dem Tier handelt es sich jedoch nicht um ein uns bekanntes Wesen, sondern ein niedliches Alien-Haustier.
Auch „Super Salon“ reiht sich in dieser Woche in die Game-Charts ein und belegt den dritten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games. Der Spieler lenkt die Geschicke eines Schönheitssalons und verpasst Kunden einen neuen Look. Hier sind vor allem Kreativität und Geschick gefragt.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|2
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|5
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|6
|Football Manager 2020 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|7
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|1,09
|8
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|9
|Agent A: Rätsel in Verkleidung
|Yak & co
|0,49
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ASMR-Schneiden
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|2
|Super Salon
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|3
|Go Knots 3D
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|5
|Save The Girl!
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|6
|Perfect Makeup 3D
|Playgendary Limited
|kostenlos
|7
|Hide 'N Seek!
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|8
|Fishdom
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Idle Life Sim – Simulatorspiel
|Digital Things
|kostenlos
|10
|Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel
|Unico Studio LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Agent A: Rätsel in Verkledung
|Yak & co
|0,49
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|6
|Harvey's New Eyes
|Daedalic Entertainment GmbH
|1,09
|7
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|8
|The House of Da Vinci 2
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|9
|Catan Classic
|USM
|5,49
|10
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Fishdom
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|2
|Save The Girl!
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|3
|Super Salon
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|4
|Go Knots 3D
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|5
|Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel
|Unico Studio LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Idle Life Sim – Simulatorspiel
|Digital Things
|kostenlos
|7
|Hide 'N Seek!
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|8
|Gardenscapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos