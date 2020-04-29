Archivierter Artikel vom 29.04.2020, 13:45 Uhr

Begehrte iOS-Games

Game-Charts: Schneidespaß und Tierpflege

Viele iOS-Gamer lassen es derzeit ruhig angehen und gehen einer entspannten Beschäftigung nach: Dinge aus Sand in kleine Scheibchen schneiden. Außerdem beliebt ist in dieser Woche ein Spiel, bei dem die Gamer einen Schönheitssalon betreiben.

«ASMR-Schneiden»
Die App «ASMR-Schneiden» bietet viele Level und damit auch unterschiedliche Objekte, die der Spieler zerschneiden muss.
Berlin (dpa-infocom) – Entspannte Musik, ein Messer und Objekte aus Sand – das sind die Zutaten des Games „ASMR-Schneiden“. Ziel ist es, unterschiedliche Objekte mit dem Messer in kleine Scheibchen zu zerteilen. Ein haptisches Feedback lässt das Schneidegefühl dabei noch realer werden. Das Spiel soll Stress abbauen und landet in dieser Woche auf Platz eins der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games.

In eine ganz andere Richtung geht das Spiel „Pou“ (2,29 Euro), das auf Platz vier der meistgekauften iPhone-Games liegt. Hier schlüpft man in die Rolle eines Tierpflegers und kümmert sich um die Belange und Bedürfnisse eines Haustieres. Bei dem Tier handelt es sich jedoch nicht um ein uns bekanntes Wesen, sondern ein niedliches Alien-Haustier.

Auch „Super Salon“ reiht sich in dieser Woche in die Game-Charts ein und belegt den dritten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games. Der Spieler lenkt die Geschicke eines Schönheitssalons und verpasst Kunden einen neuen Look. Hier sind vor allem Kreativität und Geschick gefragt.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
2MinecraftMojang7,99
3Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
4PouPaul Salameh2,29
5Geometry DashRobTop Games AB2,29
6Football Manager 2020 MobileSEGA9,99
7Pocket BuildMoonBear LTD1,09
8Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99
9Agent A: Rätsel in VerkleidungYak & co0,49
10Grand Theft Auto: San AndreasRockstar Games7,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1ASMR-SchneidenCrazy Labskostenlos
2Super SalonLion Studioskostenlos
3Go Knots 3DRollic Gameskostenlos
4Brain OutEYEWIND LIMITEDkostenlos
5Save The Girl!Lion Studioskostenlos
6Perfect Makeup 3DPlaygendary Limitedkostenlos
7Hide 'N Seek!SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTDkostenlos
8FishdomPlayrixkostenlos
9Idle Life Sim – SimulatorspielDigital Thingskostenlos
10Brain Test: Knifflige RätselUnico Studio LLCkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
3Agent A: Rätsel in VerkledungYak & co0,49
4Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
5Stardew ValleyChucklefish Limited8,99
6Harvey's New EyesDaedalic Entertainment GmbH1,09
7Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99
8The House of Da Vinci 2Blue Brain Games5,49
9Catan ClassicUSM5,49
10HORSE CLUB Pferde-AbenteuerBlue Ocean Entertainment AG4,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1FishdomPlayrixkostenlos
2Save The Girl!Lion Studioskostenlos
3Super SalonLion Studioskostenlos
4Go Knots 3DRollic Gameskostenlos
5Brain Test: Knifflige RätselUnico Studio LLCkostenlos
6Idle Life Sim – SimulatorspielDigital Thingskostenlos
7Hide 'N Seek!SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTDkostenlos
8GardenscapesPlayrixkostenlos
9Animal Crossing: Pocket CampNintendo Co., Ltd.kostenlos
10FortniteEpic Gameskostenlos