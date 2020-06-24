Archivierter Artikel vom 24.06.2020, 13:50 Uhr

Für iPhone und iPad

Game-Charts: Rollenspiel mit Haustieren und große Brücken

Haustiere halten und Brücken bauen scheint bei iOS-Gamern angesagt. Denn genau das bieten „Mein Talking Tom: Freunde“ und „Poly Bridge“, die sich in dieser Woche in den Charts befinden. Doch an „Minecraft“ reicht auch diesmal kein anderes Spiel heran.