Für iPhone und iPad

„Forest“ und „food with love“ sind iOS-Top-Apps der Woche

Im Homeoffice konzentriert zu bleiben, ist nicht immer leicht. iOS-User motivieren sich in dieser Woche mit Bäumepflanzen. Wer coronabedingt mehr zuhause kocht, lässt sich ebenfalls gern von einer speziellen App unterstützen.

«Food with Love»
Viele iPhone- und Thermomix-Besitzer lassen sich beim Kochen gern von der App «Food with Love» unterstützen.
Berlin (dpa). In der Corona-Pandemie heißt es für viele: selber kochen und backen. Dass das nicht immer ohne den passenden Helfer geht, zeigen die iOS-App-Charts der Woche.

Über 1000 Thermomix Rezepte bietet die App „food with love“. Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen lassen die Gerichte besser gelingen, und Lieblingsrezepte können in einer Favoritenliste gesammelt werden. Inzwischen ist es auch möglich, von mehreren angemeldeten Geräten aus auf die Favoriten zuzugreifen. Die „food with love“ landet diesmal auf Platz 5 der iOS-Charts.

Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen ist „Forest – Bleib fokussiert“. Die App spricht das Belohnungssystem an und ist ein echter Motivationsbooster für Arbeit und Homeschooling. Je besser du dich konzentrierst, desto mehr Bäume kannst du pflanzen – bis schließlich ein üppiger Wald entsteht.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2Threema. Sicherer MessengerThreema GmbH3,99
3MinecraftMojang7,99
4Forest – Bleib fokussiertSEEKRTECH CO., LTD.2,29
5food with loveFood with love3,99
6Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica4,49
7TouchRetouchADVA Soft GmbH2,29
8Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
9Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
10AutoSleep SchlaftrackerTantsissa4,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
2luca appculture4life GmbHkostenlos
3ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos
4InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
5PayPalPayPal, Inc.kostenlos
6Vinted – Secondhand verkaufenVinted Limitedkostenlos
7YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
8TikTokTikTok Pte. Ltd.kostenlos
9Google Maps – Transit & EssenGoogle LLCkostenlos
10eBay KleinanzeigenMarktplaats BVkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited8,99
2ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd10,99
3MinecraftMojang7,99
4NotabilityGinger Labs9,99
5Affinity PhotoSerif Labs10,99
6MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
7Affinity DesignerSerif Labs10,99
8Duet DisplayDuet, Inc.10,99
9Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
10Messaging for WhatsApp on iPadBurak Acemoglu3,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos
2Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
3Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
4Messenger for WhatsApp WebHenrique Vellosokostenlos
5YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
6NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
7Disney+Disneykostenlos
8Microsoft PowerPointMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
9Google ChromeGoogle LLCkostenlos
10Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos

