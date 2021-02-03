Für iPhone und iPad
„Forest“ und „food with love“ sind iOS-Top-Apps der Woche
Berlin (dpa). In der Corona-Pandemie heißt es für viele: selber kochen und backen. Dass das nicht immer ohne den passenden Helfer geht, zeigen die iOS-App-Charts der Woche.
Über 1000 Thermomix Rezepte bietet die App „food with love“. Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen lassen die Gerichte besser gelingen, und Lieblingsrezepte können in einer Favoritenliste gesammelt werden. Inzwischen ist es auch möglich, von mehreren angemeldeten Geräten aus auf die Favoriten zuzugreifen. Die „food with love“ landet diesmal auf Platz 5 der iOS-Charts.
Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen ist „Forest – Bleib fokussiert“. Die App spricht das Belohnungssystem an und ist ein echter Motivationsbooster für Arbeit und Homeschooling. Je besser du dich konzentrierst, desto mehr Bäume kannst du pflanzen – bis schließlich ein üppiger Wald entsteht.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Forest – Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|2,29
|8
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|4
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Vinted – Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Google Maps – Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|eBay Kleinanzeigen
|Marktplaats BV
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|10
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
