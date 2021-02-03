„Forest“ und „food with love“ sind iOS-Top-Apps der Woche

Archivierter Artikel vom 03.02.2021, 13:45 Uhr

Im Homeoffice konzentriert zu bleiben, ist nicht immer leicht. iOS-User motivieren sich in dieser Woche mit Bäumepflanzen. Wer coronabedingt mehr zuhause kocht, lässt sich ebenfalls gern von einer speziellen App unterstützen.

Berlin (dpa). In der Corona-Pandemie heißt es für viele: selber kochen und backen. Dass das nicht immer ohne den passenden Helfer geht, zeigen die iOS-App-Charts der Woche.

Über 1000 Thermomix Rezepte bietet die App „food with love“. Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen lassen die Gerichte besser gelingen, und Lieblingsrezepte können in einer Favoritenliste gesammelt werden. Inzwischen ist es auch möglich, von mehreren angemeldeten Geräten aus auf die Favoriten zuzugreifen. Die „food with love“ landet diesmal auf Platz 5 der iOS-Charts.

Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen ist „Forest – Bleib fokussiert“. Die App spricht das Belohnungssystem an und ist ein echter Motivationsbooster für Arbeit und Homeschooling. Je besser du dich konzentrierst, desto mehr Bäume kannst du pflanzen – bis schließlich ein üppiger Wald entsteht.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Forest – Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 5 food with love Food with love 3,99 6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 7 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29 8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 10 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 3 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 5 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos 6 Vinted – Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 9 Google Maps – Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 10 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99 6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 10 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu 3,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 4 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 6 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 7 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 8 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 9 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos 10 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210203-99-283647/7