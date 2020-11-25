Ein Gangster-Spiel, rasante Rennen und ein Zeichenspiel

iOS-Game-Charts

Diese Woche ist für viele Geschmäcker etwas in den iOS-Game-Charts dabei: Fans von rasanten Gangster- und Autorennspielen kommen genauso auf ihre Kosten wie kreative Köpfe.

Rush Hour 3D
Rasante Verfolgungsjagden bietet das Spiel «Rush Hour 3D».
Wer schon immer mal davon geträumt hat, ein echter Ganove zu sein oder mit dem Auto vor der anrückenden Ordnungsmacht davoneilen, der wird bei einem Zeichenspiel Entspannung finden.

Die Spiele-Reihe „Grand Theft Auto“ ist Kult und die Episode „Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas“ hat ihren Weg in die iPhone-Games-Charts gefunden. Die Spieler schlüpfen in die Rolle des Ganoven CJ, der in dem fiktiven US-Bundesstaat San Andreas zwischen die Fronten von Gangs, korrupten Polizisten und Politkern gerät. Das ist kein Spiel für Zartbesaitete.

Nicht weniger aufregend ist das Rennspiel „Rush Hour 3D“, bei dem man auf überfüllten Straßen vor der Polizei flüchten muss, ohne Unfälle zu verursachen. Dabei kann man zwischen verschiedenen Fahrzeugen wählen, um die Herausforderungen zu meistern.

Menschen, die eher Wert auf Entspannung legen, sollten einen Blick auf das Zeichenspiel „Happy Color – Malen nach Zahlen“ werfen. Unzählige Zeichenvorlagen warten darauf, von den kreativen Spielern möglichst sauber und schön ausgemalt zu werden.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
3PouPaul Salameh2,29
4Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
5Geometry DashRobTop Games AB2,29
6Doodle JumpLima Sky0,49
7Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99
8RFS – Real Flight SimulatorRORTOS SRL0,99
9Grand Theft Auto: San AndreasRockstar Games7,99
10Stardew ValleyChucklefish Limited7,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Among Us!InnerSloth LLCkostenlos
2Project MakeoverBubblegum Games LLCkostenlos
3Rush Hour 3DGood Job Gameskostenlos
4Shortcut RunVoodookostenlos
5Teacher SimulatorKwalee Ltdkostenlos
6Neues Quizduell!MAG Interactivekostenlos
7Nagelsalon 3DLion Studioskostenlos
8Bus Simulator: UltimateZuuks Gameskostenlos
9Oil Well DrillingRollic Gameskostenlos
10Sky Glider 3DVoodookostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
3Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
4The RoomFireproof Games1,09
5Stardew ValleyChucklefish Limited7,99
6The Game of Life 2Marmalade Game Studio3,49
7Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99
8RFS – Real Flight SimulatorRORTOS SRL0,99
9The House of Da VinciBlue Brain Games5,49
10Chess Tiger ProChristophe Théron8,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Among Us!InnerSloth LLCkostenlos
2Project MakeoverBubblegum Games LLCkostenlos
3Teacher SimulatorKwalee Ltdkostenlos
4Shortcut RunVoodookostenlos
5Bus Simulator : UltimateZuuks Gameskostenlos
6Fruit Ninja 2Halfbrick Studioskostenlos
7RobloxRoblox Corporationkostenlos
8Neues Quizduell!MAG Interactivekostenlos
9Happy Color™ Malen nach ZahlenX-Flowkostenlos
10HomescapesPlayrixkostenlos

