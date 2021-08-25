«CovPass» und «Blitzer.de Pro»

Das sind die aktuellen Favoriten im App Store

„Einlass nur für Geimpfte und Genesene“ heißt es jetzt immer häuiger. Wie praktisch, wenn man da einen digitalen Impfnachweis dabei hat. In den Top Ten der iOS-Apps steht „CovPass“ erneut an der Spitze. Auch „Blitzer.de Pro“ bleibt stark begehrt.

«CovPass»
Wer geimpft ist, holt sich mit «CovPass» den digitalen Impfnachweis. Die App gehört weiterhin zu den Favoriten im App Store.
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Berlin (dpa-infocom) – Ob beim Reisen oder Restaurantbesuch – wer gegen Covid-19 geimpft ist, schützt nicht nur seine Gesundheit, sondern hat auch einige Vorteile im Alltag. Den unkomplizierten Nachweis ermöglicht die App „CovPass“. Sie ist bei iOS-Usern in dieser Woche besonders gefragt.

Mit „CovPass“ lässt sich das EU-Covid-Zertifikat einfach per QR-Code aufs Handy bringen. Gespeichert werden unter anderem Daten zu Impfzeitpunkten und verwendeten Impfstoffen. Geimpfte haben es somit leichter, bei Kontrollen ihren Status nachzuweisen. Ein kostenloses Angebot, das viele nutzen. Die App belegt weiterhin Platz eins.

Bei den kostenpflichtigen Apps hat wieder einmal der Blitzer-Warner „Blitzer.de Pro“ (0,49 Euro) die Nase vorn. Auf Platz zwei landet der WhatsApp-Konkurrent „Threema“ (3,99 Euro), der mit einer Total-Verschlüsselung punkten kann. iPad-Nutzer setzen derzeit besonders häufig auf „GoodNotes 5“. Die Schreib-App schafft es ebenfalls auf Rang eins.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2Threema. The Secure MessengerThreema GmbH3,99
3MinecraftMojang6,99
4Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica3,99
5Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
6PouZakeh Limited1,99
7GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited7,99
8Forest – Bleib fokussiertSEEKRTECH CO., LTD.1,99
9Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
10food with loveFood with love3,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1CovPassRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
2luca appculture4life GmbHkostenlos
3Untis MobileUntis GmbHkostenlos
4Corona-Warn-AppRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
5WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
6Google Maps – Transit & EssenGoogle LLCkostenlos
7InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
8Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
9YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
10Wahl-O-Matbpbkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited7,99
2ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd9,99
3NotabilityGinger Labs8,99
4MinecraftMojang6,99
5Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
6MyScript CalculatorMyScript2,99
7MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99
8Poly Bridge 2Dry Cactus4,99
9Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
10AnkiMobile FlashcardsAnkitects Pty Ltd24,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
2Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
3Messenger für WhatsApp iPadBeijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltdkostenlos
4NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
5DAZN Sport Live StreamDAZN Limitedkostenlos
6Microsoft PowerPointMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
7Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
8YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
9Truck Simulator : UltimateZuuks Gameskostenlos
10Microsoft ExcelMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos

