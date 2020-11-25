iOS-App-Charts

Buchautor werden, Menschen stylen und Freunde online treffen

In dieser Woche steigt eine App zum Büchergestalten in die Charts ein. Mit dabei ist außerdem ein Video-Chat-Programm und ein Spiel für Schmink-Spezialisten.

Book Creator
Die App «Book Creator für iPad» hilft beim Erstellen von Büchern und Bildbänden.
Wer schon immer mal ein eigenes Buch schreiben und gestalten wollte, sollte in dieser Woche einen Blick auf die iOS-App-Charts werfen. Das gleich gilt für kreative Köpfe, die stilsicher in Makeup- und Frisurfragen sind.

In dieser Woche steigt eine Software für Kreative in die Charts ein. Mit dem „Book-Creator for iPad“ für werden Sie zum Autor oder erstellen Ihren eigenen Bildband. Diese können abgespeichert und später mit Freunden geteilt werden.

Ebenfalls neu eingestiegen in die Hitparade ist die App „Project Makeover“ bei der man verschiedensten Menschen zu einem neuen Look verhelfen muss. Dies geschieht durch Veränderung der Kleidung, Frisur oder des Make-Up. Der eigenen Kreativität sind dabei keine Grenzen gesetzt.

In Deutschland ist die Zahl bei den Coronavirus-Infektionen immer noch bedenklich hoch. Viele Arbeitnehmer bleiben zuhause und arbeiten im Homeoffice. Dieser Situation spiegelt sich auch in den App-Charts wieder. Die kostenlose App „ZOOM Cloud Meeting“ ist immer noch sehr beliebt und verbindet Kollegen, Freunde und Familien in der Zeit der Pandemie.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2Threema. Sicherer MessengerThreema GmbH3,99
3food with loveFood with love3,99
4MinecraftMojang7,99
5Forest – Bleib fokussiertSEEKRTECH CO., LTD.2,29
6WatchChat 2: for WhatsAppXAN Software GmbH & Co. KG3,49
7Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica4,49
8MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
9AutoSleep SchlaftrackerTantsissa4,49
10FacetuneLightricks Ltd.4,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Vinted – Secondhand verkaufenVinted Limitedkostenlos
2Among Us!InnerSloth LLCkostenlos
3Corona-Warn-AppRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
4Project MakeoverBubblegum Games LLCkostenlos
5WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
6ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos
7InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
8YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
9Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
10PayPalPayPal, Inc.kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited8,99
2ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd10,99
3NotabilityGinger Labs9,99
4MinecraftMojang7,99
5AnkiMobile FlashcardsAnkitects Pty Ltd27,99
6Messaging for WhatsApp on iPadBurak Acemoglu3,49
7MyScript CalculatorMyScript3,49
8MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
9Duet DisplayDuet, Inc.10,99
10Book Creator for iPadTools for Schools Limited3,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos
2Among Us!InnerSloth LLCkostenlos
3Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
4Messenger for WhatsApp WebHenrique Vellosokostenlos
5Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
6YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
7NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
8Microsoft PowerPointMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
9Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
10Project MakeoverBubblegum Games LLCkostenlos

