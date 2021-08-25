Aus dem App Store

Bei iOS-Gamern beliebt: Truck fahren und den Star schlagen

Einmal mit dem Truck quer durch alle Kontinente: Das Leben auf dem Bock lässt sich nun mit einem Simulator kennenlernen. Eine Gelegenheit, die sich viele iOS-Gamer nicht entgehen lassen. Derzeit auch in den Charts vertreten: „Schlag den Star“.

«Schlag den Star»
«Kopfrechnen», «Lattlschießen» und «BallBall»: Bei «Schlag den Star» sind Köpfchen und Fingerspitzengefühl gefragt.
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Berlin (dpa-infocom) – Spiele wie „Minecraft“ oder „Geometry Dash“ besetzen in den iOS-Game-Charts seit Jahren die oberen Ränge. Doch seit letzter Woche mischt auch der „Truck Simulator: Ultimate“ kräftig mit.

Mit dem Simulator können Gamer ausprobieren, wie sich das Truckerleben so anfühlt. Sie bauen einen eigenen Fuhrpark auf, stellen Mitarbeiter ein und steuern natürlich auch mal selbst ihren Lastwagen durch die ganze Welt. Das scheint der iOS-Gemeinde zu gefallen. Der Trucksimulator bleibt auf Platz eins.

Diesmal ebenfalls dabei ist „Schlag den Star“. Das Spiel zur beliebten Pro-Sieben-Show macht die Fans zu Akteuren. Antreten muss man in Disziplinen wie „Kopfrechnen“, „Lattlschießen“ oder „BallBall“. Dabei sind vor allem Denkvermögen und Fingerspitzengefühl gefragt. Das iPhone-Game für 2,99 Euro steigt auf Platz acht ein.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang6,99
2Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi3,99
3PouZakeh Limited1,99
4Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
5Geometry DashRobTop Games AB1,99
6MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99
7True SkateTrue Axis1,99
8Schlag den StarbitComposer Interactive GmbH2,99
9Mein Kind LebensbornSarepta Studio AS1,99
10Poly Bridge 2Dry Cactus4,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerkostenlos
2Truck Simulator: UltimateZuuks Gameskostenlos
3Food Cutting!Lion Studioskostenlos
4Tap Away 3DPopcore GmbHkostenlos
5Water Sort PuzzleIEC GLOBAL PTY LTDkostenlos
6BeatstarSpace Ape Ltdkostenlos
7Subway SurfersSybo Games ApSkostenlos
8Project MakeoverMagic Tavern, Inc.kostenlos
9Pocket Styler: Fashion StarsNordcurrent UABkostenlos
10Clash RoyaleSupercellkostenlos

Meistgekauft iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang6,99
2Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
3MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99
4Poly Bridge 2Dry Cactus4,99
5Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
6Passpartout: Starving ArtistFlamebait AB4,99
6Geometry DashRobTop Games AB1,99
8Stardew ValleyChucklefish Limited4,99
9Pocket BuildMoonBear LTD0,99
10Mein Kind LebensbornSarepta Studio AS1,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Truck Simulator: UltimateZuuks Gameskostenlos
2Wahl-O-Matbpbkostenlos
3Hill Climb RacingFingersoftkostenlos
4Pocket Styler: Fashion StarsNordcurrent UABkostenlos
5Hay DaySupercellkostenlos
6UNO!™Mattel163 Limitedkostenlos
7Geometry Dash LiteRobTop Games ABkostenlos
8ROBLOXRoblox Corporationkostenlos
9Get Lucky 3DHOMA GAMESkostenlos
10Among Us!InnerSloth LLCkostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210825-99-962619/23