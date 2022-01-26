Aus dem App Store

Bei iOS-Gamern beliebt: Städtebau und Umstyling

Auch in dieser Woche ist ein Fashion-Game unter den iOS-Favoriten. Denn „Umstylen“ heißt nun die Devise. Eher zurückhaltend, aber nicht weniger beliebt, ist „Townscaper“. Hier wird ganz entspannt Klötzchen an Klötzchen gereiht.

«Outfit Makeover»
Bei «Outfit Makeover» gilt es, alte Outfits kreativ und nach eigenen Vorstellungen umzustylen.
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Berlin (dpa-infocom) – Vorher-Nachher-Bilder kennt jeder: im Bereich der Schönheitsoperationen und der Mode werden sie gern zu Vergleichszwecken genutzt. Auch bei einem Styling-Makeover kann der Vergleich mit dem Vorher zuweil verblüffend sein. Ganze TV-Formate beschäftigen sich damit und auch Apps.

In dem Spiel „Outfit Makeover“ können Modebewusste sich richtig auslassen. Einzige Aufgabe ist es, Geschmack zu beweisen und die unzähligen Grusel-Outfits kreativ und nach eigenen Vorstellungen umzustylen. „Outfit Makeover“ ist in dieser Woche ziemlich angesagt. Es klettert auf Platz vier der iOS-Charts.

In die Top-Ten auf Rang fünf hat es „Townscaper“ geschafft. Das simple Städtebau-Spiel ist dezent, aber sehr liebvoll gestaltet. Es gibt eigentlich gar kein richtiges Gameplay, nur entspanntes Aneinanderreihen von farbigen Blöcken. So entstehen süße kleine Häuslein, Torbögen, Treppen, Brücken und Gärten.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang6,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99
3PouZakeh Limited1,99
4Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
5Five Nights at Freddy'sClickteam, LLC2,99
6Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
7Five Nights at Freddy's 2Clickteam, LLC2,99
8Geometry DashRobTop Games AB1,99
9Five Nights at Freddy's 4Clickteam, LLC2,99
10Ultimate Custom NightClickteam, LLC2,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Coloring MatchSUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTDkostenlos
2Subway SurfersSybo Games ApSkostenlos
3Match Masters ?Candivore LTDkostenlos
4Outfit MakeoverSUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTDkostenlos
5Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3DTap2Play LLCkostenlos
6Neues Quizduell!MAG Interactivekostenlos
7Parking Jam 3DPopcore GmbHkostenlos
8Fashion UniverseVoodookostenlos
9ROBLOXRoblox Corporationkostenlos
10Among Us!InnerSloth LLCkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang6,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99
3Bloons TD 6Nnja Kiwi4,99
4Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
5TownscaperRaw Fury4,99
6Five Nights at Freddy'sClickteam, LLC2,99
7PouZakeh Limited1,99
8Five Nights at Freddy's 2Clickteam, LLC2,99
9Geometry DashRobTop Games AB1,99
10DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2Marmalade Game Studio2,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Coloring MatchSUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTDkostenlos
2Hay DaySupercellkostenlos
3Outfit MakeoverSUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTDkostenlos
4slither.ioLowtech Studios LLCkostenlos
5Happy Color® Malen nach ZahlenX-Flowkostenlos
6Subway SurfersSybo Games ApSkostenlos
7Mario Kart TourNintendo Co., Ltd.kostenlos
8ROBLOXRoblox Corporationkostenlos
9Among Us!InnerSloth LLCkostenlos
10GeoGuessrGeoGuessr ABkostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:220126-99-855118/6