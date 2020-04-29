Archivierter Artikel vom 29.04.2020, 13:45 Uhr

Aktuelle Platzierungen

App-Charts: Videotelefonie und Office-Tool

Viele arbeiten während der Corona-Pandemie von zu Hause aus. Die Kommunikation unter Kollegen findet deshalb meist digital statt. Das äußert sich in den iOS-Charts: Eine Videocall-App liegt ganz vorne.

Meistgeladene iPad-AppsLesezeit: 2 Minuten
«ZOOM Cloud Meetings»
In der App «ZOOM Cloud Meetings» kann man digitale Meetings mit bis zu 100 Teilnehmern abhalten.
Berlin (dpa-infocom) – In Zeiten der Coronavirus-Pandemie boomen vor allem Apps, die eine einfache Kommunikation zwischen mehreren Gesprächspartnern ermöglichen. Bei „ZOOM Cloud Meetings“ funktionieren Videocalls sogar ganz ohne Anmeldung. Die App landet auf Platz eins der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.

Wer sich die Arbeit im Homeoffice etwas erleichtern will, kann auf die App „Duet Display“ (10,99 Euro) zurückgreifen. Sie verwandelt das iPhone oder iPad in einen Zweitbildschirm für den PC oder Mac. Ganz ohne Kabel lässt sich so die verfügbare Bildschirmanzahl erweitern. „Duet Display“ liegt derzeit auf dem siebten Platz der meistgekauften iPad-Apps.

Da iOS-Nutzer derzeit auch viel Zeit zu Hause verbringen, boomen aktuell Instant-Video-Apps. Über die Applikation „Disney+“ lassen sich die Streamingangebote von Disney abrufen. Besonders praktisch: Die Inhalte können dank einer Downloadfunktion auch lokal auf dem Smartphone oder Tablet gespeichert werden. „Disney+“ schafft es auf Platz sieben der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1food with love AppFood with love3,99
2Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
3ThreemaThreema GmbH3,99
4MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
5MinecraftMojang7,99
6ForestSEEKRTECH CO., LTD.2,29
7AutoSleep SchlaftrackerTantsissa3,49
8TouchRetouchADVA Soft GmbH2,29
9Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica4,49
10FacetuneLightricks Ltd.4,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos
2Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
3Jitsi Meet8x8, Inc.kostenlos
4TikTokTikTok Inc.kostenlos
5ASMR-SchneidenCrazy Labskostenlos
6Super SalonLion Studioskostenlos
7Skype für iPhoneSkype Communications S.a.r.lkostenlos
8WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
9InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
10SHEIN-Fashion ShoppingShein Group Ltdkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited8,99
2ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd10,99
3NotabilityGinger Labs9,99
4MinecraftMojang7,99
5MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
6Affinity PhotoSerif Labs10,99
7Duet DisplayDuet, Inc.10,99
8food with love AppFood with love3,99
9Affinity DesignerSerif Labs10,99
10Antolin Lesespiele 12Westermann Digital GmbH2,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos
2Skype für iPadSkype Communications S.a.r.lkostenlos
3Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
4Jitsi Meet8x8, Inc.kostenlos
5ANTON – Schule – Lernensolocode GmbHkostenlos
6Cisco Webex MeetingsCiscokostenlos
7Disney+Disneykostenlos
8Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
9Google ChromeGoogle LLCkostenlos
10Messaging for WhatsApp on iPadBurak Acemoglukostenlos