Archivierter Artikel vom 17.06.2020, 15:25 Uhr

Beliebte Tools

App-Charts: Küchentool und Fotobearbeitung

Wer in der Küche etwas Neues ausprobieren möchte, kocht meist nach Rezept. Solche Zubereitungsideen liefern inzwischen auch zahlreiche Apps. Eine davon schafft es in dieser Woche unter die Top Ten. Auch beliebt ist ein Programm zur Fotobearbeitung.

Meistgeladene iPad-AppsLesezeit: 2 Minuten
«Food with Love»
Die Koch-App «food with love» (3,99 Euro) liefert über 1000 Rezepte für den Thermomix.
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Berlin (dpa-infocom) – In der Küche avancieren iPad und iPhone zum digitalen Helfer. Denn die Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen vieler Koch-Apps bieten oft einen praktischen Vorteil. Derzeit besonders gefragt ist die App „food with love“ (3,99 Euro), die über 1000 Rezepte für den Thermomix bereitstellt.

Außerdem im Trend liegt die App „Affinity Designer“ (10,99), die sich Platz zehn der meistgekauften iPad-Apps sichert. Das Software-Tool ermöglicht professionelle Fotobearbeitung auch jenseits des PCs an. Dafür stehen nicht nur eine Menge nützlicher Funktionen zur Verfügung. Weil das Interface für die Toucheingabe des iPads optimiert wurde, lässt sich das Programm auch gut bedienen.

Außerdem mit dabei ist in dieser Woche die Online-Videothek „Disney+“. Nutzer des Video-on-Demand-Dienstes erhalten ugang zu zahlreichen Serien, Filmen und Shows aus dem Hause Disney. Die Inhalte lassen sich jedoch nur für Abonnenten von „Disney+“ abrufen. Die App landet auf Platz sechs der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2ThreemaThreema GmbH3,99
3food with loveFood with love3,99
4MinecraftMojang7,99
5WeatherProMeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH0,99
6MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
7TouchRetouchADVA Soft GmbH2,29
8Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica4,49
9WatchChat 2: for WhatsAppAlexander Nowak3,49
10ForestSEEKRTECH CO., LTD.2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
2Stack Colors!Voodookostenlos
3TikTokTikTok Inc.kostenlos
4InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
5YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
6Tangle Master 3DRollic Gameskostenlos
7Google Maps – Transit & EssenGoogle LLCkostenlos
8Cube Surfer!Voodookostenlos
9eBay KleinanzeigenMarktplaats BVkostenlos
10Spotify: Musik & PodcastsSpotify Ltd.kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited8,99
2ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd10,99
3NotabilityGinger Labs9,99
4MinecraftMojang7,99
5MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
6WeatherPro for iPadMeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH0,99
7Affinity PhotoSerif Labs10,99
8Duet DisplayDuet, Inc.10,99
9Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
10Affinity DesignerSerif Labs10,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos
2NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
3Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
4YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
5Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
6Disney+Disneykostenlos
7Messaging for WhatsApp on iPadBurak Acemoglukostenlos
8Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
9SonosSonos, Inc.kostenlos
10Google ChromeGoogle LLCkostenlos