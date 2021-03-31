Für iPhone und iPad
App-Charts: Gelungene Web-Meetings und Thermomix-Kreationen
Berlin (dpa). In Pandemiezeiten sind viele dankbar über einfache Rezeptvorschläge. Neben Homeoffice und Homeschooling bleibt schließlich oft kaum Zeit, um noch entspannt für die Familie zu kochen. Etwas Abwechslung zum Bestellservice wünscht man sich aber doch.
Im Alltag schwören dabei viele auf den Thermomix. Ein Allrounder, der sowohl mixen, rühren, kneten als auch kochen können soll. Mit der App „food with love“ (3,99 Euro) findet man dann die passenden Rezepte für den Küchenhelfer. Die einfachen Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen tragen zum Gelingen bei und machen Lust, neues auszuprobieren. „food with love“ gehört auch in dieser Woche zu den Top-Platzierungen.
In den iOS-App-Charts ganz oben mit dabei ist auch die Kommunikations-App „Cisco Webex Meetings“. Diese wird vor allem im beruflichen Umfeld, zum Abhalten von Video- und Audiomeetings, genutzt. Mit der kostenlosen Basis-Version können aber auch Privatnutzer über das Tool chatten. Das neueste Update enthält neue Funktionen und Fehlerbehebungen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|6
|Forest – Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|7
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|4
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|6
|Slice It All!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Vinted – Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Maps – Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Northgard
|Playdigious
|8,99
|6
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|7
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|10
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Rodrigues Velloso
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Cisco Webex Meetings
|Cisco
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210331-99-39131/9