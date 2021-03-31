Für iPhone und iPad

App-Charts: Gelungene Web-Meetings und Thermomix-Kreationen

In der Pandemie ist bei vielen sowohl Homeoffice als auch zu Hause kochen angesagt. Kein Wunder also, dass eine Rezepte-App und eine Meeting-App ganz oben in den iOS-Charts dieser Woche mitspielen.

«Cisco Webex Meetings»
Als Basis-Version gibt es die Kommunikations-App «Cisco Webex Meetings» kostenlos.
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Berlin (dpa). In Pandemiezeiten sind viele dankbar über einfache Rezeptvorschläge. Neben Homeoffice und Homeschooling bleibt schließlich oft kaum Zeit, um noch entspannt für die Familie zu kochen. Etwas Abwechslung zum Bestellservice wünscht man sich aber doch.

Im Alltag schwören dabei viele auf den Thermomix. Ein Allrounder, der sowohl mixen, rühren, kneten als auch kochen können soll. Mit der App „food with love“ (3,99 Euro) findet man dann die passenden Rezepte für den Küchenhelfer. Die einfachen Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen tragen zum Gelingen bei und machen Lust, neues auszuprobieren. „food with love“ gehört auch in dieser Woche zu den Top-Platzierungen.

In den iOS-App-Charts ganz oben mit dabei ist auch die Kommunikations-App „Cisco Webex Meetings“. Diese wird vor allem im beruflichen Umfeld, zum Abhalten von Video- und Audiomeetings, genutzt. Mit der kostenlosen Basis-Version können aber auch Privatnutzer über das Tool chatten. Das neueste Update enthält neue Funktionen und Fehlerbehebungen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2Threema. Sicherer MessengerThreema GmbH3,99
3MinecraftMojang7,99
4food with loveFood with love3,99
5Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica4,49
6Forest – Bleib fokussiertSEEKRTECH CO., LTD.2,29
7Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
8MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
9AutoSleep SchlaftrackerTantsissa4,49
10TouchRetouchADVA Soft GmbH2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1luca appculture4life GmbHkostenlos
2WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
3ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos
4InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
5TikTokTikTok Pte. Ltd.kostenlos
6Slice It All!Voodookostenlos
7YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
8Vinted – Secondhand verkaufenVinted Limitedkostenlos
9PayPalPayPal, Inc.kostenlos
10Google Maps – Transit & EssenGoogle LLCkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited8,99
2ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd10,99
3MinecraftMojang7,99
4NotabilityGinger Labs9,99
5NorthgardPlaydigious8,99
6AnkiMobile FlashcardsAnkitects Pty Ltd27,99
7Affinity PhotoSerif Labs10,99
8MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
9Duet DisplayDuet, Inc.10,99
10Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos
2Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
3Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
4Messenger für WhatsApp WebHenrique Rodrigues Vellosokostenlos
5YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
6Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
7NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
8Microsoft PowerPointMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
9Cisco Webex MeetingsCiscokostenlos
10Google ChromeGoogle LLCkostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210331-99-39131/9