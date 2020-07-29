Archivierter Artikel vom 29.07.2020, 17:05 Uhr

Ranking der Woche

App-Charts: Fotobearbeitung und Online-Bezahl-Tool

In dieser Woche zeigt sich in den App-Charts, dass das professione Bearbeiten von Fotos nicht nur die Sache von Hochleistungs-PCs ist. Außerdem beliebt ist die mobile Bezahl-App von PayPal.

«Affinity Photo»
Mit «Affinity Photo» landet in dieser Woche eine professionelle Fotobearbeitungssoftware in den App-Charts.
Berlin (dpa-infocom) – Professionelle Fotobearbeitung findet meist am Desktop-PC statt. Doch das muss nicht sein: Dank der App „Affinity Photo“ (21,99 Euro) ist genau das auch mobil möglich. Die für das iPad optimierte Software bietet einen breiten Funktionsumfang und schafft es in dieser Woche in die iOS-Charts.

Digitales Bezahlen wird zunehmend zu einem alltäglichen Vorgang. Das Smartphone erweist sich dabei als handliches Tool zur Abwicklung der Zahlungsmodalitäten. Mit der „PayPal“-App des gleichnamigen Online-Bezahldienstleisters lassen sich Transaktionen bequem von Handy ausführen und verwalten. „PayPal“ landet auf Platz zehn der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.

Zu den beliebtesten Apps zählt auch in dieser Woche wieder die App des amerikanischen Video-On-Demand Dienstes „Netflix“. Nutzer der Applikation können das riesige Angebot der Online-Videothek entweder direkt streamen oder bequem auf das iPad herunterladen. Bei der Anwendung für unterwegs spart das eine Menge Datenvolumen. Netflix landet auf dem ersten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2ThreemaThreema GmbH3,99
3MinecraftMojang7,99
4WeatherProMeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH0,99
5food with loveFood with love3,99
6Sky GuideFifth Star Labs LLC3,49
7Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
8AutoSleep SchlaftrackerTantsissa4,49
9Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica4,49
10WatchChat 2: for WhatsAppAlexander Nowak3,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Corona-Warn-AppRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
2WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
3Google Maps – Transit & EssenGoogle LLCkostenlos
4InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
5YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
6Spotify – Musik und PlaylistsSpotify Ltd.kostenlos
7eBay KleinanzeigenMarktplaats BVkostenlos
8SnapchatSnap, Inc.kostenlos
9NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
10PayPalPayPal, Inc.kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited8,99
2ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd10,99
3MinecraftMojang7,99
4NotabilityGinger Labs7,99
5Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
6MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
7WeatherPro for iPadMeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH0,99
8Affinity PhotoSerif Labs21,99
9Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner AppReaddle Inc.4,49
10Duet DisplayDuet, Inc.10,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
2Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
3YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
4Disney+Disneykostenlos
5ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos
6Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
7Messaging for WhatsApp on iPadBurak Acemoglukostenlos
8Spotify – Musik und PlaylistsSpotify Ltd.kostenlos
9Messenger for WhatsApp WebHenrique Vellosokostenlos
10Google ChromeGoogle LLCkostenlos

