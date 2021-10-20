Für iPhone und iPad

App-Charts: Bezahldienste und Gesundheitsthemen

Wichtige gesundheitliche Fragen sollten natürlich immer mit einem Arzt besprochen werden. Um aber mehr über seinen eigenen Körper und dessen Funktionsweise zu erfahren, dazu können Apps einiges beitragen.

«Physiologie & Pathologie»
Die App «Physiologie & Pathologie» erklärt in interaktiven Lektionen wie körperliche Prozesse funktionieren.
Berlin (dpa-infocom) – Kleine Zipperlein oder Infos zu Medikamenten: Bevor wir zum Arzt oder Apotheker gehen, fragen wir häufig zuerst das Internet – und nutzen diverse Apps. In dieser Woche beschäftigen sich gleich vier Tools mit der Anatomie und Physiologie des Menschen.

Die App „Physiologie & Pathologie“ beispielsweise erklärt in interaktiven Lektionen, wie körperliche Prozesse funktionieren und Krankheiten entstehen können. Zur Veranschaulichung stehen über 5.800 3D-Modelle und Animationen zur Verfügung. „Physiologie & Pathologie“ ist in den Top Ten der iPad- (Rang sechs) und iPhone-Apps (Rang neun) vertreten.

Beim Bezahlen im Internet wollen es User bequem und sicher. Kein Wunder, dass Einkäufe in Onlineshops immer häufiger mit Bezahldiensten beglichen werden, statt per Lastschrift oder Kreditkarte. Bekanntester Anbieter ist derzeit „PayPal“. In den Top Ten landet die App auf Platz zehn.

Top iPhone Apps

Meistgekauft

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2Atlas der Humananatomie 2021Visible Body0,99
3Threema. Sicherer MessengerThreema GmbH3,99
4MinecraftMojang7,99
5Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica3,99
6Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
7Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
8GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited7,99
9Physiologie & PathologieVisible Body0,99
10Forest – Bleib fokussiertSEEKRTECH CO., LTD.1,99

Meistgeladen

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1CovPassRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
2luca appculture4life GmbHkostenlos
3WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
4Google Maps – Transit & EssenGoogle LLCkostenlos
5Survival Challenge 3DOsman Senolkostenlos
6InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
7Corona-Warn-AppRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
8Candy Challenge 3DIdil Morgulkostenlos
9YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
10PayPalPayPal, Inc.kostenlos

Top iPad Apps

Meistgekauft

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited7,99
2ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd9,99
3Atlas der Humananatomie 2021Visible Body0,99
4NotabilityGinger Labs8,99
5MinecraftMojang7,99
6Physiologie & PathologieVisible Body0,99
7Muskeln & KinesiologieVisible Body0,99
8AnkiMobile FlashcardsAnkitects Pty Ltd24,99
9Anatomie & PhysiologieVisible Body0,99
10Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99

Meistgeladen

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
2Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
3Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
4Messenger für WhatsApp iPadBeijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltdkostenlos
5YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
6ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos
7Microsoft PowerPointMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
8Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
9Disney+Disneykostenlos
10Microsoft ExcelMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos

